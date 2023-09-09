Gillispie Tosses Another Gem As Baysox Win Fourth-Straight

After an early pitcher’s duel, the Bowie Baysox took control late, taking home their fourth-straight win in a rain-shortened affair with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 6-2, on Friday night.

Despite solid performances from both New Hampshire starter Luis Quinones and Bowie right-hander Connor Gillispie, both teams were powered by the long ball early. Three batters in, Will Robertson launched a solo home run to give the Fisher Cats an early 1-0 lead. Then, in the bottom of the first, Dylan Beavers stepped up to the plate and clobbered his first home run at the Double-A level – a game-tying solo shot out to right field, tying the game at one.

Gillispie was able to minimize damage the rest of the way. After two singles put runners at the corners in the fourth, a successful double-steal did allow Trevor Schwecke to score and give New Hampshire a 2-1 edge, but Gillispie was able to bounce back and retire the next batter, leaving it at a one-run frame. In total, Gillispie completed six frames for the third time this season, walking none and striking out five. He would exit in a tied game, after Bowie was able to micro-manage another tying run in the bottom of the fifth. Donta’ Williams doubled with one out, before a pair of walks to Greg Cullen and Anthony Servideo loaded the bases. Billy Cook was then hit by a pitch to force a run across and tie the game at two. Quinones did strike out nine Baysox batters through five frames. However, Bowie would have more success against the New Hampshire bullpen.

In the seventh, Adrian Hernandez (L, 2-3) entered in a second inning of relief for New Hampshire. Back-to-back hits from Williams and Cullen put runners at the corners, before Maxwell Costes gave Bowie its first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly to center field. After taking the 3-2 lead, the Baysox tacked on three more in the eighth. Four walks in the frame, including a bases loaded free pass to Maxwell Costes, did most of the heavy lifting, with an RBI groundout from Max Wagner and an RBI fielder’s choice credited to Williams, who reached base four times on the night, extending his season-high 17 game on-base streak. All the while, left-hander Trey McGough (W, 1-0) tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief on the mound for his Baysox debut.

After Bowie grabbed its 6-2 advantage on the free pass to Costes, lightning flashes in the sky quickly transitioned into heavy rainfall, causing the game to enter a 29 minute delay until it was eventually called official. The win is the fourth-straight for the Baysox, who improve to 34-27 in the second half, still trailing the Richmond Flying Squirrels by two games for a postseason berth with eight games to play in the regular season.

Bowie looks to continue its six-game series with New Hampshire on Saturday evening, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

