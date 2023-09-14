September 14, 2023
Four Homers and Seven Runs Guide Bowie to Win

The Bowie Baysox used four home runs on Wednesday night to overpower the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of their six-game series. Bowie scored all but one of their runs with the long ball, while cruising to a 7-4 victory.

The power heavy night got off to a fast start in the first inning, as Jud Fabian knocked the third pitch of the game over the left field wall for his 15th home run of the season. Bowie added another run before an out was recorded, as Dylan Beavers knocked an RBI single to right field.

It was a short-lived lead for the Baysox, as Robert Hassell III homered on Seth Johnson’s first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, and his first overall in Double-A, to cut the lead in half. An error and two singles, including an RBI by Trey Lipscomb tied the game before Johnson could finish the first inning.

Beavers reestablished the two-run lead for Bowie in the third inning, launching his second home run of the year to right field. Harrisburg’s Andrew Alvarez (L, 0-3) lasted just four innings on the mound, while allowing the pair of long balls. 

After three innings for Seth Johnson in his Double-A debut, Bowie got a scoreless inning from Houston Roth before turning to Trace Bright for long relief.

Silas Ardoin clubbed his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot, and Connor Pavolony collected his first Double-A homer in the top of the ninth, sending a two-run blast to left field.

Bright (W, 1-0) Allowed a pair of runs in the sixth inning on a pair of singles and two wild pitches, while an error left one of the runs unearned. Keagan Gillies retired the side quickly in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

The win halts a brief three-game skid for the Baysox, as they improve to 66-68 on the season. With a Richmond win, Bowie does see their elimination number shrink to only one game, meaning Bowie will need a 4-0 finish combined with a 0-4 run by Richmond to secure a playoff spot, while any other outcome will end Bowie’s playoff hopes. Bowie will continue their series with Harrisburg on Thursday, with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

