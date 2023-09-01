Essex Man Arrested for Solicitation of Minor in Anne Arundel County

The Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a child over a smartphone app in Anne Arundel County.

The 65-year-old suspect, of Essex, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, on August 22, 2023, the suspect engaged in an inappropriate text chat with who he believed was an underage female. He was actually chatting with a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office, posing as a 13-year-old female online.

He also sent who he thought was the female, a filtered photo of himself, and suggested meeting with her on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at a location in Anne Arundel County. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect arrived at that location, and Maryland State Police, with assistance from affiliate members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested the suspect at the scene.

Due to the wide focus of the investigation, it is believed that there could be more victims who have yet to be identified, so parents whose children had or may have had contact with the suspect are asked to call 1-800-637-5437 where they will be able to speak with investigators with the Maryland State Police regarding any such contact.

