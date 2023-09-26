Entries Open for 2024 Mustang Survival Annapolis Bermuda Ocean Race

The Mustang Survival Annapolis-Bermuda Ocean Race has announced that entries are open for the 2024 race, with the start scheduled for June 7, 2024.

This is the twenty-third occurrence of this biennial race. Founded in 1979 by members of Eastport Yacht Club, the race is 768 nautical miles and has the challenge of navigating the Chesapeake Bay and the offshore run through the Gulf Stream to St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda.

Organized by Bermuda Ocean Race and hosted by Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis and Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club in Bermuda. The race welcomes yachts over 30 feet in PHRF, ORC, and Double Handed classes.

The Organizing Authority offers significant pre-race preparation support through seminars and networking through happy hours and other events. Race Chair Corinne Smith, taking the helm of this event for the second time, states, “We are excited to partner again with EYC and RHADC in planning another memorable race to Bermuda! We look forward to your participation as we host several expert seminars and numerous social happy hours to assist in race preparation. The A2B Race is an adventure you will never forget!”

To enter, or for more information, visit www.bermudaoceanrace.com

