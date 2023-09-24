September 24, 2023
Local News

Elderly Man Dies After Being Struck By SUV in Pasadena

A Pasadena man died on Saturday after being struck by a SUV along Mountain Road in Pasadena.

On September 22, 2023, at 7:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 4500-block of Mountain Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police believe that a pedestrian, identified as 79-year-old Clarance Truitt of Pasadena, was crossing Mountain Road in a southbound direction when he was struck by a 2018 GMC Terrain traveling westbound.

Truitt was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 59-year-old man from Bowie remained at the scene and suffered no injuries.

