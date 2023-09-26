Don the Future of Eyewear with Smart Glasses

In recent years, more smart glasses have entered the market. Since they double as gadgets, they’re taking over the world, prompting research from Facts and Factors to predict that its market will increase to $6.8 billion by 2028. This is due to many people discovering the wonders of smart glasses regarding data capture, object observation, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).



North America, in particular, is one of the regions where smart glasses are popular. Smart glasses have grown hugely in this market since 2021 and will continue to do so, thanks to more international competitors entering the market to meet the ever-rising demand for this item.



If this is the first time you’ve heard of smart glasses, get to know more about them below, why they’re the future of eyewear, and some notable brands to check out:

What are smart glasses?

Smart glasses are eyewear that incorporates various technologies, like sensors, cameras, microphones, and speakers, into their design. Some of their standout features include a heads-up display, which projects text, images, and other information on its lenses or your field of vision—similar to having a screen right in front of your eyes. When connected to the internet or a device—like your smartphone—you can use smart glasses to watch videos, view pictures, or listen to music. They also use AI technologies to understand commands, meaning you can ask your pair to do things like make a call for you.

Why are smart glasses the future of eyewear?

Smart glasses seem to be just like smartphones or computers, but their benefits contribute to why they’re considered the future of eyewear.



First, smart glasses can be used with VR and AR. Our post “9 Tech Tools That Will Help Set Your Business Apart From the Rest” informs how these technologies offer immersive experiences that are useful for entertainment, gaming, and businesses. For instance, businesses can use VR and AR for product demos, virtual tours, and employee training sessions. Customers can use it to more immersively browse products while shopping in person or online. You can even use it to listen to music and get directions while biking or driving without getting distracted from your surroundings.



Additionally, smart glasses improve accessibility, especially for persons with disabilities. A study from the University of Maryland used the Vuzix Blade smart glasses to test tech eyewear’s capabilities in helping blind individuals navigate their surroundings. The AI in these smart glasses can identify objects and personal belongings, so people with limited eyesight can be more independent. If more companies start making smart glasses for persons with disabilities in mind, it could improve accessibility for this population. It’s a development that can see smart glasses playing a bigger role beyond business and entertainment purposes.

Notable smart glasses in the market



Ray-Ban Stories

As mentioned above, many smart glasses are used for gaming and entertainment. These are useful for content creators, entrepreneurs, and similar professionals who need to post content on the go. The Ray-Ban smart glasses called Stories have Meta technology that allows you to take pictures and videos and post them on your social media channels, like Instagram and Facebook. You can also listen to music or take calls, making them the perfect hands-free device. If you’re a fan of the brand’s classic eyewear designs, you can choose from the Stories’ 3 timeless shapes and 20 color combinations that give off Ray-Ban’s iconic vibe.

Lenovo ThinkReality VRX

While the Ray-Ban Stories are for personal use, these next smart glasses are perfect for business. The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX glasses can meet several VR requirements, as they can be used as a standalone device or connected to a computer for content streaming. Given this, they’re mainly used for VR, AR, and MR (mixed reality) purposes—suitable for businesses that want to provide immersive experiences. These glasses are designed for virtual workspace experiences, allowing companies to hold meetings and interactions outside the office. Ultimately, these can revolutionize work-from-home and hybrid work environments.



Thanks to their modern technology and capabilities, smart glasses are the future of eyewear. Consider getting a pair if you feel doing so will support your accessibility, business, or personal use.

