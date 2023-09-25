September 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 61 F
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Did You See Who's Coming to Rams Head On Stage?

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Bob Polding Band

Tuesday, September 26

8pm | $25

David Sanborn Jazz Quartet

Thursday, November 16

7:30pm | $75

The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Dance Party!

Sunday, December 31

9pm | $39.50

*Hold 600s for dance floor

Comedian Paul Mecurio

Friday, February 9

8pm | $30

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

Thursday, February 29

7:30pm | $28.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

09/26 Bob Polding Band

09/27 Amythyst Kiah w. Jon Muq

09/28 Dirty Names

09/29 American Aquarium

09/30 Daniel Champagne (All Ages Matinee)

09/30 Marshall Crenshaw : 40 Years in Showbiz Tour

10/01 Rams Head Presents Gino Vanelli at Maryland Hall

10/01 Jake Shimabukuro

10/02 Erin Coburn & Leilana Kilgore

10/03 Walter Trout

10/04 Tuck & Patti

10/05 Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

10/06 Edwin McCain

10/07 Martin Barre

10/08 Technicolor Motor Home

10/10 Coco Montoya

10/11 Red Clay Strays w. Nolan Taylor

10/13 Jim Messina

10/14 The Crane Wives (All Ages Matinee)

10/14 Four80East

10/15 Nik West

10/18 Enter The Haggis w. Poehemia

10/19 Pablo Cruise

10/20 Paul Reiser

10/21 The Wild Feathers 2. JB Strauss (All Ages Matinee)

10/21 The Secret Sisters

10/22 Choir! Choir! Choir! The Epic George Harrison Sing-Along

10/24 + 25 A Beuna Vista Social Club Celebration

10/27 Firefall

10/28 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

10/28 Comedian Robert Klein

10/29 Albert Cummings (All Ages Matinee)

10/29 Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

10/30 Iam Tongi – Winner of American Idol Season 21

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

