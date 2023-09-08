Daily News Brief | September 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Snow day news from AACPS. Election news from Annapolis. The Boss postpones his September shows including tomorrow’s one at Camden Yards. We dropped a binus pod on the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songhwriters Festival and I am excited! A few events for the weekend–mostly free! And, of course, we have some pod news, canines and crosstreks, and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 8th, 2023 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Here’s hoping that storm cooled things off a bit. Now I guess we just need to keep an eye on Hurricane Lee. Was talking to George and he’s not worried, but did say there should be some tasty waves on the east coast. OK, what do you say, let’s get this done and head into the weekend, shall we?

And because it is so hot out, I think we need to talk about snow days! Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell presented a plan to the Board to replace some snow days with virtual learning. The plan will allow for a maximum of 8 days of virtual learning and the hope is that it will reduce the need to tack on days at the end of the school year when we exceed the allotted ones and screwing up everyone’s summer vacation. Dr. Bedell did say that does not mean there will not be cancellations due to weather–there may still be some legitimate snow days based on conditions. If approved on the September 20th meeting, it goes to State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury for approval–if he still has his job…the State Board of Education has not approved a new contract for him,

Annapolis asked residents about changes they’d like to see in elections in the City and the results are no surprise at all. 73% of the respondents said they want term limits on Alderpersons. 46% want to allow all voters to be able to vote in the primaries and to be able to vote for people on both sides of the ticket. Most want to see elections held in person and with a REQUESTED mail-in absentee ballot–not too many fans of the automatic mailed ballots. No one was a fan of lowering the voting age to 16. So now the task force who did the survey will prepare a report to the Council to see if they want to change it. It should be noted that in a City of 28,000 registered voters, only 611 responded. Unfortunately, this gives the Council the leeway to say “well only 661 people want change, that means the rest are cool with it.”

In case you missed it, The Boss pulled out of his September concerts including the one for tomorrow night at Camden Yards. He cited a peptic ulcer and the advice of doctors. The show will be rescheduled but doing that is a task and a half and we probably won’t see Springsteen back until 2024 or 2025.

But who we WILL see here in Annapolis next weekend is Blondie, Thomas Dolby, Leann Rimes,. Patty Griffen and ton of other national and local songwriters for the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival. We dropped a bonus pod late last night with Laura from Rams Head–do check it out and get your tickets if you want to see one of the ten ticketed shows–or if you are into the nearly 150 FREE shows—download the app or go to the website, annapolissongwritersfestival.com and make a plan. Four solid days of music will fill the streets and waters of Annapolis!

And before we get into the weekend things to do–I screwed up and should have done this earlier. But Tartuffe is opening tonight at the Colonial Players and I have two tickets to your choice of shows this weekend to give away. With the opening tonight, coordination might be tough, so if you are into seeing a fabulous theater company kick off their 75th season, get to me as early as possible and they might be yours!

Things to consider this weekend… Tonight it is Arts Alive 25 at Maryland Hall. I hope you are there and if you are, please come say hello as we all celebrate and imagine the arts. I’ll have a table..look for a logo I guess. But if you can’t make it, you can still support the cause online by buying a raffle ticket or participating in the auction from your couch! MarylandHall.org/artsalive

Tomorrow over at the Crown Plaza by the mall– it’s a Wendi WInters Blood Drive from 8 am to 3 pm. Wendi was a huge donor and now we do it in remembrance of her. You can (and should) pre-schedule your appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and use the Code ForWendi –that’s all one word and that is an I at the end!

A little later, be sure to follow us wherever for the updates from Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as the Midshipman take on Wagner for the home opener. Tickets to the game are still available at NavySports.com and as I said, tune into us wherever for updates–still trying to figure out how we want to cover Navy Football this season!

And finally, the Maryland Renaissance Festival continues this weekend and runs weekends through October 22nd. Unlike the time of Henry VIII, tickets are ONLY available online at rennfest.com and in recent years it sells out frequently. I just looked and tickets are still available for both days this weekend , but my advice is go get them now, because it will sell out! And this is the final weekend for reduced price tickets!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Ayden and Birdie a Shih-tzu and Lab respectively. Both amazing pups and looking for the perfect home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall like SOME entities. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Dr. Carrie Muller the Medical Director at Hoffman Animal Hospital and that was one where I learned a WHOLE lot! Do check it out along with the bonus pod we dropped last night on the Songwriters Festival.

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

