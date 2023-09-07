Daily News Brief | September 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Redevelopment of Crownsville Hospital is underway with new committee. US News and World Report lists the best schools in the US and Anne Arundel County did OK. K&B True Value has launcghed their annual Cash For Schools promotion and we joined in to help out! If you like to paddle–the Bay Bridge Paddle is on the 23rd. Profs and Pints is having a brainy discussion on the 26th at the Tropohy Room. A heads up abouyt some Songwriter's Festival tickets, and some pod news too!

Good morning, it is Thursday, September 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s September. It is supposed to be getting cooler. It has been 99 degrees at BWI for the past three days! Come on George…tell us there is a break! But before we hear from George, we need to talk about the news. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

County Executive Pittman is pressing forward on the redevelopment of the old Crownsville Hospital site. He signed an executive order naming a 14-person committee to provide the input for how the nearly 500-acre property is to be developed. Chairing the committee will be Chris Trumbauer, the County Budget Officer and former Councilman for that district. The other members are a mix of elected and appointed officials, several civil rights and equity activists, and civic associations. The first meeting is at the end of the month. Will be great to see something done with the property!

US News and World Report has its annual Best of issue naming the top schools in the area. 210 schools were ranked in Maryland and Montgomery and Howard County as heavy favorites. Of the top 25 high schools in the Baltimore region, Chesapeake Science Point came in at #9, South River at #11, Severna Park 14, and Broadneck 15. Interesting is that they also looked at STEM and Magnet schools and ranked the top 500 nationwide and Anne Arundel County fared very well.. South River at 137, Broadneck at 163, Old Mill at 335, Annapolis High at 349, North County at 359, Meade at 402, and Glen Burnie at 452.

Hopefully, you saw the article we published yesterday about Cash For Schools. As we know, ALL of our schools need money and once again K&B True Value is leading the charge along with Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo Pizza, Evolve Direct Primary Care and yours truly are looking to donate $37,000 to local schools–public or private. It’s simple. Shop at K&B and when you check out, make a donation to the school of your choice and we (the group) will match it not once, but twice! You can also just donate online as well and we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you. Since it’s inception in 2009, K&B and their partners have donated more than $100,000 to our local schools.

If you didn’t join the pickleball craze, I am sure you probably joined the Stand Up Paddle Board craze right? Or maybe you just like to canoe or kayak. Well here’s an opportunity for you to paddle the bay in the 6th Annual Bay Bridge Paddle on September 23rd. There are three routes–a 1.5K, a 5K, and the big kahuna a 9-mile paddle across the Bay. It is open to all paddle vessels so if you have an outrigger canoe… and if you are a little unsure, there is a series of clinics on Friday from experts. There will be boards for rent as well. And of course T-shirts, medals, prizes and all that. Register or get the details at abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle

Profs and Pints is bringing a fascinating discussion to the Trophy Room on September 26th. And these always sell out so if it interests you–get tickets now. But this time Dr. Christopher Miller from UMD will be talking about your brain and how it reacts differently based on environment, trauma, and drugs. A deep dive into why we are all wired a bit differently and how we react. Pretty neat. Tickets and deets at profsandpints.com and then just click through to the Annapolis location.

And if you are as amped about the Annapolis Songwriter’s Festival coming up. Here’s a tip for you. Don’t miss the next Ticket Tuesday! That’s all I am gonna say!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Dr. Carrie Muller the top dog at Hoffmann Animal Hospital and we should also have a bonus pod in the next few days as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because George from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find.

