Daily News Brief | September 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A man was assaulted at gunpoint in Eastport. Robbers nab ATM from Linthicum cannabis dispensary. Wild Kid Acres did it, and their new barn is open, and programs are expanding. The Tawes Garden is a hidden gem of Annapolis and they are having a Native Plant Fest. There’s a Spanish-language used bookstore coming to the Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s. Canary, a wonderful documentary is being screened next week by the Annapolis Film Society. There’s a shred fest at Arundel Federal Savings Bank this weekend. The Boatyard Beach Bash is sold out–told you so! And on the Local Business Spotlight this Saturday we are talking to Dr. Carrie Muller from Hoffmann Animal Hospital.

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we get into it, I’m still hawking our daily news email recap. Comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm with the top LOCAL news stories of the day, and it is free! Sign up at the link!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

On Sunday morning, a man was in his car on Americana Drive in the Eastport section of Annapolis when three men approached his car, smashed the driver’s window, beat him, held a gun to his head, searched his pockets, and came up empty and fled the scene. The victim was treated for an injury to his arm, and the police have no suspects.

And the Anne Arundel County Police are looking for three unidentified men in masks who robbed a cannabis store of their ATM on Monday. Just after 3:00 a.m. police responded to an alarm at the Green Point Wellness dispensary on Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum. The burglars forced open several interior doors to get to the ATM, loaded it up in a grey Ford truck, and drove away. Nothing else was taken. The ATM was a likely target as it likely contained more cash than usual since dispensaries for the most part cannot accept credit cards. Police are investigating, but if anyone knows anything–like your neighbor with the grey truck all of a sudden has an ATM in his garage.. call the police at 410-222-6135

They did it. Gerardo and the crew at Wild Kid Acres finished the new barn and have expanded the offerings at the coolest little farm in Anne Arundel County. Now they are set up for educational classes, farmers markets, goat yoga, after-school programs, riding lessons, and more! So cool to see this pile of scrub transform into this sustainable farm like a Phoenix rising from the ashes. If you have not been in a while–or ever.. wildkidacres.org

Here’s one of those hidden gems in Anne Arundel County that not many people know about! The Tawes Garden. It is a spectacular 5-acre oasis in the shadows of the DNR building at Rowe and Taylor in Annapolis. If you can, stop by and get lost in it for a while–you can thank me later. But on the 16th from 10 am to 2 pm, they will be hosting a Native Plant Festival so a perfect time to see what is native and what might work for you! It’s free, and there is a self-guided QR Code based tour.

Interested in Spanish books? This is cool too. The Mitchell Art Museum at St. Johns will be opening a Spanish-language bookstore next month. It features used books, and it is a pay-what-you-wish model. I am anxious to see this and check it out..despite my not reading (or speaking) Spanish beyond locating a bathroom.

Do you consider yourself an environmentalist? Then you must see this film being brought to Annapolis and Maryland Hall by the Annapolis Film Society. Canary is the documentary of Lonnie Thompson who climbed the highest peaks to study climate histories from glaciers and mountains. Thompson is the world’s leading climate scientist and this film will thrill for sure. September 20th at Maryland Hall. Tickets at a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or AnnapolisFilmFestival.org I think this will be a sell out so if you want to go–get them early. They say there will be a cash-only rush line the night of the screening, but that is only if there are seats to sell.

And everyone always asks me when these are happening and my answer is usually “last week.” But I am ahead of the game this time! Shred Fest. Get rid of all those unwanted documents, old tax returns, top secret files from the White House, and all that personally identifiable stuff. Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting it this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Riva Road Office at 2661 Riva Road. So get shredding on Saturday!

And rumor has it that the Boatyard Beach Bash, also this Saturday is also sold out! Snooze you lose! Better luck next year!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Dr. Carrie Muller at Hoffmann Animal Hospital! And a lot has changed in veterinary medicine over the years!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And the very young Bridgett, or Beepr Buzz, is here with the most accurate and up-to-date live music info with Annapolis After Dark! I say young because someone made a Facebook comment about Marlo Thomas and That Girl! and she was clueless. Or maybe I am just That Old! Either way, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

