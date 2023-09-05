Daily News Brief | September 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A former State official is facing a sexual solicitation of a minor charge. There is mold in HACA’s new apartments and four have been condemned. Make your voice know about the Annapolis elections tomorrow in City Hall. Homestead Gardens is bringing back the Fall Fest! Maryland Hall has an amazing film screening and orchestra performance coming up. September is Hunger Action Month and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank knows how you can help. Wendi Winters is still saving lives even after her death five years ago–give blood this weekend! Some tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage and a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Now THIS was a nice long weekend! I hope you enjoyed it. Now we have some book yuck weather for a few days–thanks George, and a whole lot of news–so, shall we?

The Maryland State Police arrested a 65-year-old Essex man and charged him with sexual solicitation of a minor. Usually, we do not name the names of any suspects unless it is a public person and is in the interest of public safety–and this meets the criteria. Luis Borunda arranged to meet what he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex. It was a Ft. Meade Army Officer. There were photos exchanged and a meetup was scheduled. He was arrested without incident and is being held on a no-bond status. Now Borunda is the former Deputy Secretary of State. He was appointed by Governor Ehrlich and then returned to the position under Governor Hogan. He currently is the founder and CEO of a youth organization called the U.S. Hispanic Youth Entrepreneur Education working with high school youth. Police do believe there may be victims as Borunda told the Officer that he had had sex with someone as young as 15 years old. State Police are asking anyone with information or whose children may have had contact with Borunda to call 800-637-5437.

Rebecca Ritzel from the Capital broke a story over the weekend about four properties in the Wilbourne Estates community having been condemned due to mold. I encourage you to read it it is very detailed. But it raises so many questions. Wilbourne Estates is a HACA community and was brand new a little more than a year ago having replaced Newtowne 20. A resident called the City to report it in July, but it took a month to condemn the units. HACA claims to have no idea about this. Why did the City not report to HACA that they condemned four of their units? Presumably, HACA is in the community, why were they unaware of the bright red condemned signs on the units? The City is currently being sued for inadequate inspections of existing units. Did the City have adequate inspections while the new ones were being built? Did the builder, Pennrose Properties, cut corners? Penrose was notified of the condemnation and was required to report it to HACA, but did not. Why? How does a mold problem get so out of hand in one year that 5% of the units are condemned? I certainly hope the Mayor and Council dig deep for answers!

Speaking of the City Council and Mayor. They have been seeking input on the election process in the City and a survey was circulated. Now they are making the results known in a meeting at City Hall tomorrow evening at 6 pm. The results will be disclosed and there will be time for more public input as well. The purpose of this exercise is to improve the process in the city and change the code. It’s not binding, and the recommendations will go to the all-democratic council (and I do think that is important to say here as we discuss elections) to make the final decision. Anyhow, tomorrow at 6 pm City Hall. Will also be streamed on City’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

If you missed the Homestead Gardens annual Fall Festival for the past few years–it’s back! homemade donuts, pony rides, pumpkins, mums, cider, music, a petting zoo, and more. It will run weekends from September 30th through October 22nd and admission is only $12 for a full day of fun. Get your tickets the day of at the gate or do it in advance at homesteadgardens.com

And this nearly slipped under my radar, but this is VERY cool. On September 22nd, Maryland Hall will screen a documentary called Landfill Harmonic. It is about a village in Paraguay which became a landfill. Rather than do the whole woe-is-me thing, they went to the landfill and collected material to build an orchestra of their findings. Tin cans, desk drawers, you name it. The Recycled Orchestra, as it is now called, has gotten worldwide attention and will be performing at Maryland Hall with its recycled instruments after the film. VERY cool. Tickets at MarylandHall.org

One in four kids in our public school system faces food insecurity. Let that sink in for a minute. September is Hunger Action Month and together with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank we all need to take action. The food bank has a great list of ways you can help from donating, to wearing orange, to posting on social media, to hosting a food drive, and more. Check it out at aafoodbank.org/action

Man, I told you we had a lot. Last story of the day. This Saturday at the Crowne Plaza by the mall from 8 am to 3 pm. Go give blood. Do it for Wendi! YEs, five years after being shot to death in The Capital newsroom, Wendi Winters is still giving back to the community. You can register and get an appointment on the Red Cross App or go to redcrossblood. org and do it there. Look for the sponsor code box and put in ForWendi …. that’s all one word and Wendi is with an I on the end.

