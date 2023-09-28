Daily News Brief | September 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Baltimore Police are looking for a murderer who is very dangerous. Dr. Bedell named Superintendent of the Year by National Alliance of Black School Educators. M&T Bank is sponsoring a mobile food pantry for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Navy athletics is not affected by any shutdown. ASO is ready to kick off season 62 tomorrow so get your subscriptions or if you are into one performance, we have a BOGO deal for you. There’s a super harvest full moon on the rise tonight and tomorrow. Y’all lost out on the Amethyst Kiah show, but I do have Gino Vanelli tickets from Rams Head On Stage. Pod news about Weems and Plath and bunch more!

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning. it is Thursday, September 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Stopped in at Rise Up on Somerville Road yesterday morning and I tried one of their breakfast sandwiches I have to say it was one of the best bacon, egg, and cheese on an English muffin I have ever had. Bacon was awesome and proportions were all spot on! Look at me, I am now a food critic! HA! Oh well, we have a lot of news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Kind of terrifying up in Baltimore but it is a regional threat. BPD is looking for Jason Billingsley who they say murdered a woman on the rooftop of her secure apartment building. Police suspect him of also raping a woman and trying to kill her and her partner by dousing them with an accelerant and setting them on fire a week ago. He is a non-compliant sex offender having been sentenced to 14 years in prison for a rape in 2015. He was released from prison early for “good-time” credits. Prior to that, he had separate convictions for assault in 2009 and 2011. Baltimore County also has an arrest warrant out for the theft of a handgun. BPD says he is armed and dangerous. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, “This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm.” The suspect’s mother said that he will not turn himself in because he is scared. While there is no reason to believe that Billingsley is in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Police did re-post the warning from Baltimore on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Yesterday we told you that Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell is staying put. And today we can tell you that he was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. The award is given to active leaders whose leadership has resulted in significant positive outcomes for Black students. The Alliance said that despite his short tenure, the impact and focus on equity stood out from the other candidates. So, congrats to Dr. Bedell.

M&T Bank has a food truck–sort of. They are the sponsor of the new Mobile Food Pantry for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The step van allows the food bank to deliver healthy food options to areas not served by their other distribution channels. The truck holds about 3,000 pounds of food and can serve 100 households on each trip. You can expect the truck to visit South County, portions of North County, and western Anne Arundel. In fact, on its first day, it headed to Lothian and Harwood and served 80 households. It is Hunger Action Month, and the food bank can always use food and money aafoodbank.org hint hint

Navy takes on South Florida this weekend in football and just a reminder for those wondering (or preparing to squawk) despite any government shutdown, the game will go on. Why? Because Navy football (and other varsity sports) are not legally part of the Academy or government, They are operated by a non-profit called the Naval Academy Athletic Association which relies on donations, ticket sales, sponsorships, and other income but NOT any federal dollars. If you will recall during the sequester a few years ago the Air Force game was in jeopardy because Air Force was run by the academy. The game went on when a benefactor paid to have the team fly to Annapolis. Now, all the service academies operate as Navy has for years as an independent non-profit. And speaking of the shutdown–WTOP.com has a decent front-page piece on what to expect and updates–a good resource for you on that!

The Annapolis Symphony is getting ready to launch its 62nd season with its Masterworks I concert tomorrow night and the rest of the weekend. The highlight will be pianist Gabriela Montero performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto. I highly recommend seeing this. And to be honest, a season subscription is the way to go and you can get it between now and the end of this weekend–lots of perks and discounts for the music lover! But if you are looking to check it out, go buy a ticket at AnnapolisSymphony.org and use the code COMMUNITY to score another ticket for free! Look at that– a half-priced date night! Go on and be the hero we all need!

Tonight and tomorrow, the night skies will treat you to a cool sight. A Super Harvest Full Moon. At dark, you can see the moon rising in the east, and around dawn, it will set in the west. While I don’t understand why, they say that because there have been four supermoons in a row, this one will be a lot brighter. For you astro geeks out there, for the precise full moon (it moves after all) that will happen at 547 a.m. on Friday morning–look west! And as with every full moon–avoid the ER if possible; it gets cray cray in there.

OK, no one took me up on the Amethyst Kiah show last night at Rams Head On Stage, and all I am saying is thank you! I took the tickets and as I thought–unreal show! Your loss! But I don’t hold grudges, so if you want to see Gino Vanelli on Sunday at Maryland Hall, hit me up. I have tickets, and he puts on a great show as well!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to the oldest business I have had the chance to speak with– Weems and Plath– just in time for the Boat Shows. Did you know they have a tent sale during the boat shows along with plenty of free parking and a free shuttle to the show and back–now you do!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 p.m. 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And feel free to let your friends and colleagues know–hint, hint!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it's Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes.

