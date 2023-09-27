Daily News Brief | September 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A group of six is arrested for auto theft, hit-and-run, and shoplifting. Mr. Oriole, Brooks Robinson has died. Governor Moore and Bob Woodward are going to have a conversation at St. John’s College as they resurrect the Great Conversations Series. With Hunger Action Month approaching, Arundel Federal Savings Bank is all-in on a food drive. Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Weems and Plath and we should have a bonus pod soon. And of course, more begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

OK, this is wild. The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested six people for car theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and shoplifting. Here’s how it all shook out on Sunday up in Glen Burnie. They got a call for a hit-and-run accident at Ritchie and East Ordnance Road. The victim got a description of the car and police found it in front of Dicks Sporting Goods. Police identified six individuals who they say stole the vehicle and were in the process of shoplifting from Dicks. They stopped them in front of Chick E Cheese after the merchandise was identified as being from Dicks. And they subsequently learned that these six were responsible for another car theft. So, six people, two car thefts, one hit and run, and a group shoplifting excursion. And the really wild part? Not one of them was old enough to drive. In all, they arrested three 14-year-old girls, one 14-year-old boy, and two 13-year-old boys.

Sad news out of the Orioles camp. Mr. Oriole, Brooks Robinson, legendary third baseman has died at age 86. The Os held a moment of silence before their game with the Nationals and tributes from the sports world began to pour in. Robinson was a Hall of Famer, played in 18 all-star games, won 16 Golden Glove Awards, and was named MVP in the AL in 1964. Truly a sad loss for Baltimore and it is a shame he won’t be around to see what the team can do this post-season.

Yesterday, St. John’s College announced the return of Great Conversations. This is a series of conversations between two people in front of an audience. They had three of them prior to the pause for COVID.. Tom Brokaw chatted with Admiral Mike Mullen. Andrea Mitchell and Judy Woodruff took the stage next, and finally Cal Ripken and Chris Wallace. So who’s up next? Investigative journalist Bob Woodward and our own Governor, Wes Moore. The conversation will take place in the newly renovated and just about to open Francis Scott Key Auditorium in Mellon Hall, on Sunday, October 29th at 6:45 pm. Tickets are available now and the proceeds support the St. John’s Scholarship Fund! These are really very fascinating and I believe they initially intended to do them once a quarter–I hope they keep it up!

Sometime in October, drop off some non-perishable food at any of the five area Arundel Federal Savings Bank locations. It is Hunger Action Month and they are all-in. So stop by a branch and drop off a can or two and while you are there, check out what a small, neighborhood, locally owned bank looks like–there aren’t too many left and we’re lucky to have them! You can learn more at ArundelFederal.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Weems and Plath and with any luck at all, a bonus pod with the folks from Fish For A Cure!

