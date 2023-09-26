Daily News Brief | September 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

An update on the Eastport shooting from the Annapolis Police Department. A new bike lane on Bay Ridge Avenue is one step closer to reality. We have an operator for our grain elevator in South County. Dr. Bedell is staying put and NOT going to Baltimore. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and we have THREE shows today.

Good morning. it is Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

We just got rid of one storm and it seems they are talking about another maybe later next week! Well, the weather sounds pretty good for the Annapolis Baygrass Festival, the Navy South Florida game, and the Lifeline 100 this weekend anyhow. Man, it’s going to be a busy weekend for me! But today is Tuesday and we do have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police released a little more information about the shooting on Sunday night in Eastport. They say that they were on patrol in the area when they heard the shots and were responding as the dispatch center was receiving calls. They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and applied tourniquets to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived. The victim was NOT the intended target as she was just walking back to her apartment. She is in stable condition and police do not have any suspects and are asking for help. If anyone saw or knows anything, please contact APD at 410-260-3439. In case you did not hear it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, here is what Eastport heard on Sunday night at 825 pm.

Well Annapolis Mayor Buckley did not get his Main Street bike lane, but it looks like he’ll get one on Bay Ridge Avenue from Eastport all the way to Quiet Waters Park–and it will be a welcome sight for that busy road. It is still a ways off as the City just got a grant from the State for $224,000 but that will only cover the design of the bike lane which will take the better part of a year. From there, it goes onto construction and the City has no idea of the anticipated cost. I hope this one does not get relegated to the closet of unimplemented studies they maintain in City Hall.

And while Mayor Buckley might get a bike lane, County Executive Pittman has found an operator for the grain elevator he bought from Perdue earlier in the year. This is the South County grain elevator that Perdue was about to shut down that the county bought to save the farmers the expense of taking grains so far away. Warfield will operate it after some repairs and they expect to be able to accept fall crops in the coming weeks.

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bedell is staying put. I had no idea he was thinking of leaving, but The Capital reports that he was courted to fill the spot being vacated by State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhry. Bedell sent an email to employees saying that he is staying here. My guess is that this was an easy decision judging from the dysfunction of the State Board of Education…it HAS to be better here. Right?

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and I have three remaining concerts at Rams Head On Stage for the month. One I am looking forward to because I think it is a sleeper that will blow my socks off is tomorrow night–Wednesday with Amethyst Kiah. Up next, fresh off a loong tour is Annapolis’s own Dirty Names on Thursday the 28th. And finally, oh, this one is at Maryland Hall, but for those of a certain age, you’ll love the smooth sounds of Gino Vanelli (not to be confused with Milli Vanilli) on Sunday night October 1st. You know the drill– want to go? Get in touch with me and ask–I might pick you! And be sure to check out all the upcoming fantastic shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com!

