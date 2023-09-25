Daily News Brief | September 25, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

We survived Ophelia. Dozens of shots riddle an Eastport community, deaths or injuries are unknown at this time. A Pasadena man was fatally struck by an SUV on Mountain Road. The health department issued a rabies warning for Pasadena. Five local businesses are coming together for our schools. The Annapolis community is coming together to help the survivors of that triple murder in June. J. Alexanders is getting ready to open this week in the Annapolis Town Center. And the Broadneck Grill in Edgewater in getting ready to close for good. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with Compass Rose Theater, and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, September 25th, 2023

Well, all in all Ophelia could have been a lot worse. There was some significant flooding in parts of the county, mostly in places where it was expected and prepared. Most of the lights stayed on, and there have been no reported storm injuries or deaths.

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Dozens of shots riddle an Eastport community, deaths or injuries are unknown at this time. Look for updates later this morning.

A 79-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV in Pasadena over the weekend. Clarance Truitt of Pasadena was crossing Mountain Road in the 4500 block when he was struck and killed by a westbound SUV. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene . The Anne Arundel County Police say Truitt wa wearing dark, non-reflective clothing at the time of the accident which was just before 8pm on Saturday.

Also up in the Dena, the Anne Arundel County Health Department has a rabies warning after a raccoon in the area tested positive. The raccoon was found in the 300 block of Claiborne Road in Laurel Acres. If you or your pet came into contact with the raccoon or your pet has any unexplained injuries, please contact the health department at 410-222-7254.

A reminder that there is about a month left to help out your local schools courtesy of K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve Direct and Primary, Ledo Pizza, and us. When you shop at K&B, you can make a contribution to your choice of local schools–private and public–and the five businesses with match that donation two times up to $18,500. So if you donate $5 to Georgetown East, they will get $15. It’s a great program and we’ve so proud to be a partner this year and all of our schools can use the money. So, go shop at K&B and give to our schools generously!

Roxana Rodriguez from, Caliente Grill is spearheading a project to help out a surviving family of the triple murder in Annapolis back in June. Nick Mireles, the father, was one of the ones killed and he left a wife and eight children who may lose their home. Annapolis Hope is hosting a fundraiser on October 10th to raise money to make sure they can stay in their home–they hope to be able to buy it outright so the family will have a guaranteed roof over their heads forever. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net to buy tickets or to simply donate. And after 27 years in Annapolis I know that when Annapolis hurts, the community comes together!

A little bit of restaurant news. I was supposed to get a sneak peek at J. ALexanders in the Annapolis Town Center this morning, but something came up and I cannot make it. But the grand opening will be on the 27th and I am planning to get there right away and I will report back. And in some sad news, Broadneck Grill in Edgewater is closing permanently on September 30th and will eventually be replaced with a new farm to table restaurant! I am bummed about this, but they do have their other location in Cape St. Claire. They are hosting a farewell bash on the 30th at 8 pm.

Canines and Crosstreks on Friday featured Snoopy, Lulu and Cash available for adoption from the SPCA.

On Saturday, we spoke with Lucinda Merry-Browne and Barbara Webber from the Compass Rose Theater which is getting ready to start their new season. And up this Saturday it will be Weems & Plath!

And about those local spotlights, if you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

Ann Alsina is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the locally forecast weather report!

