Daily News Brief | September 19, 2023

Today…

It’s been twenty years since Isabel–we have a photo retrospective. A young woman was carjacked at gunpoint up in Glen Burnie and police are looking for a suspect. The MTYA is offering free rides this weekend for World Car Free Day. The ASO has individual tickets for their upcoming Masterworks performances, but for music lovers, a subscription is the way to go! We can drink at the library–but only on Friday and only at West Street and only if we are going to their annual fundraiser there called For the Love of the Library. Fall colors will be muted and short-lived according to the DNR. According to WalletHub.com Maryland is a top state for teachers–we rank #6. We rank #3 as the best cultural hotspot in the US by the Family Vacation Guide. And we are #1 in wait times in ERs in Maryland and it got worse since we last looked. We have a bunch of tickets to give away courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. And a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Hard to believe but twenty years ago last night and into today, Tropical Storm Isabel caused some hell around here! I tossed up a photo album of photos on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for those who want to reminisce. Or for those not here back then, to take a look at the fury of Mother Nature. Enjoy! Well, we do have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

A 27-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Glen Burnie. Sunday night. The woman got out of her car at her home on Governor’s Court in Glen Burnie and was approached by a Black. male with a ski mask, black pants, a black hoodie, and a black and silver handgun. The man pointed the gun at her chest and she dropped her keys and belongings which were picked up and driven away in her car, a white 2021 Nissan Versa. The Anne Arundel County Police came up dry and are looking for the suspect or the vehicle. If anyone knows anything – 410-222-4700.

Who knew–September 22nd is World Car-Free Day? Sadly we don’t all get free cars, but people are encouraged to not drive them to make the planet a bit healthier. The MTYA is getting in on the action and all local buses,. light rail. Metro Subway, Marc, Commuter bus, and Mobility services will be free on Friday, September 22nd through Sunday the 24th. With Artscape, a home Ravens game, and plenty going on in the region, here’s a great option for you and it is free. As far as I know, this does NOT apply to Annapolis Transit.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their 62nd season which is hard to believe, but their Masterworks I is September 29th and 30th at Maryland Hall and it features an incredible Brazilian pianist Gabriels Montero. Tickets are Available at AnnapolisSymphony.org but if you are a music lover, look at a season subscription–the perks are solid and they run deep– first you get your same seat, you get a discount on the tickets, there are no ticketing fees, you get discounts of other performances like Holiday Pops, you get discount on additional tickets, and are the first to know about upcoming performances to get the best seats and all that! Again, AnnapolisSymphony.org

This Friday, head to the library on West Street… but not during the day–they are closed. But go at night for the Love of the Library. It is the annual fundraiser at the library and it is a hoot. There will be music, lots of libations, plenty of food and auctions! Tickets are available at aacpl.net/foundation and then look for the link that says “For the Love of the Library.” But my suggestion is to go to support the library and if you have not been to that library–snoop around and check it out–it’s an amazing facility!

The leaves are going to begin to peep soon. But according to the DNR, don’t expect too much! Because it was such a dry year, foresters say to not expect to see too many vibrant colors. They also think that there will be an abrupt change to demurred colors and then they will fall. As to when, the peak colors (as they are) will be in late October in the Anne Arundel County Area.

I have some polls and studies for you. Some serious, and some maybe not so serious. First up, teachers. With all the noise they make (and rightfully so), apparently Maryland is one of the best states for teachers in the country. According to WalletHub.com Maryland ranks #6 overall. We’re #2 for Academic and Work Environment. And #16 in Opportunity and Competition. Another good poll–this one is from the Family Vacation Guide and they say that Annapolis ranks #3 for top Cultural Cities in America. We fall behind Palm Springs and Santa Fe; but lead San Francisco, New Orleans, Charleston, Boston, and Washington. I am guessing the resident companies at Maryland Hall, our outdoor art murals, and events like the Film Fest and the Annapolis Songwriters Fest all help out! And a while ago, we told you about the wait times in ERs and they released updated statistics and … we got worse. Maryland is the worst int he US with an average wait time of 4 hours and 2 minutes. Number 2 is Rhode Island with 3 hours and 34 minutes, then Massachusetts, then Delaware wich was #2 last time. North Dakota is still the shortest– under an hour. Eh, but it probably takes 4 hours to get to a hospital in North Dakota

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday–and with the Songwriters Festival done, we are back to shows at Rams Head On Stage. I have sweet seats to see Bailen withg Daphne Eckman (she was at the SOngwriters Fest) on Thirsday evening. Jimmy Webb on Friday, and one that look incredibly interesting on next Wednesday–Amythyst Kiah–I’ve mentioned the best shows for me at Rams Head tend to be the ones I have not heard of–I’m going to be at this one I think. Anyhow, you want in? Get in touch and tell me which one! Be sure to check out all the shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com!

