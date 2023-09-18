Daily News Brief | September 18, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Another teen is shot in Annapolis. An Arnold teen was arrested after firing a weapon in a local park. The Annapolis Chorale received a $100,000 gift. Annapolis Parking customer service has a long way to go. The Bowie Baysox ended their season with a thud. The Annapolis Rotary is trying to figure out how to spend the proceeds from the crab feast. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival kicked butt—just like the Orioles and the Ravens and the Nationals and Commanders! We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with roadneck Home Inspections, and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, September 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man a whirlwind weekend–congrats to the Annapolis Songwriters Festival for kicking butt..and bve sure to check out the Water Taxi Karaoke we did..I brought a good camera an mic for Saturday’s edition. And congrats to the Orioles for clinching a playoff spot–was at the game and the joint was rocking. And to the Ravens on their win. All in all a fantastic weekend.

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The City of Annapolis experienced the 18th shooting of the year on Thursday evening. A 19-year old Black teenager was shot in the Robinwood community off of Forest Drive. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening and the police have no suspects. For those keeping track, 9 murders, 18 shootings, and 26 incidents of shots being fired that did not hit any people so fat this year in the City of Annapolis.

But Annapolis is not alone. Also on Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to Greenhill Road and White Coral Court for a repot of shots being fired. After speaking to witnesses, the Anne Arundel County Police located and charged a 17-year-old Arnold teen in the incident.

And a personal squawk about parking in the City of Annapolis. On Saturday, I parked in the Gotts Garage and when exiting, the person in front of us spent 9 minutes trying to get the gate to go up (I timed it). All of a sudden a Park Mobile employee emerged from a car immediately adjacent to the gate and put in a bypass and let them go. Why wait nearly 10 minutes to help? So when it was my turn, I tried to pay with the resident coupon and it was rejected as the employee watched. He said that the voucher looked like last months. I asked if they expired and he said no, but sometimes when they are old they don’t work. I asked if he could take the voucher and open the gate. Nope, needed to put in a credit card. The City has done an admirable job of alienating visitors with the parking system and now they are on their way to alienating the residents.

Wow. This is awesome! Live Arts Maryland, also known as the Annapolis Chorale just got a $100,000 donation from a member and a pledge of 25% of the donors estate upon his passing. David Herron has been a member since 1983. An article in The Capital details the gift and how upon the death of his wife, he was in a position to help out an organization he loved. What a fantastic gift!

The Bowie Baysox season is ended and it ended with a whimper. The final game was Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, but it was rained out and as it was the final game of the season, it will not be made up. The Baysox finished the season 67-70 and will re-group and look forward to 2024–opening day is April 5th against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. And to all who won tickets to a Baysox game this season through Eye On Annapolis, I hope you had a great experience and be sure come back for more next year!

Remember that giant crab feast in August? You know the one that the Annapolis Rotary has been putting on for 78 years? Well, they raised a LOT of money and now need to give it away. So, if you are associated with a local non-profit and could use a grant of up to $4,000, you have until October 1st to go to annapolisrotary.org/application to apply!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Cairo and Codie–a beautiful golden doodle and chill Shiubuhuahua. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them! Hopefully you have some room in your heart and home for them! Oh and to the person that stopped by Annapolis Subaru at the 9/11 Heroes Run yesterday and asked if they were the Canines and Crosstreks dealer.. thanks for listening.

On Saturday, we spoke with Ryan Schmidt from Broadneck Home Inspection with some great info–and he will also be appearing at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo on the 30th and October 1st at the Byzantium Center. Next week–Lucinda Merry-Brown and Barbara Weber from the Compass Rose Theater which is getting ready to start their new season!

And about those local spotlights, if you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Alsina is here with her Monday Money Report because….well, it’s Monday! And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

