Daily News Brief | September 14, 2023

There are a lot of questions surrounding the recent shooting in Eastport. Mary Kay Connorton is in the running for Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival opens today and we're doing karaoke on a water taxi with some of the artists–it'll be streamed on our All Annapolis Facebook page! Navy takes on Memphis tonight at 7:30 pm on ESPN and this will be a great litmus test for the season.

Good morning, it is Thursday, September 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Oh yes, I am totally into the weather for the next few days. Hopefully, we are into that glorious fall weather! Let’s see what George has to say in a few minutes. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The communication from the Annapolis Police Department is not firing on ANY cylinders. We know that on September 11th, a man was shot in Eastport. On the 11th, the police said that the victim called them to report he had been assaulted and that when they got there, they discovered he had been shot and was flown to shock trauma in critical condition. The next day, the narrative changed a little. On September 12th, they said that an officer in the neighborhood (more on that in a minute) responded to the shooting and discovered the victim had been shot three times and was flown to shock trauma in critical condition. So what was it? Did the man call saying he was assaulted? Or did a police officer in the neighborhood hear it and respond? Or did neighbors call and report it as we have heard? And yesterday, the APD told The Capital the wounds were non-life threatening and the reason he was flown was due to the afternoon traffic–mind you they received the call at 5:52 pm. Now where it gets interesting is a neighborhood video we received yesterday and you can see an APD-marked patrol car parked in the Harbor House parking lot actually facing the direction where the shooting happened. You hear the gunshots go off at 5:51.50. At 5:52.05 the patrol vehicle begins to slowly move without any emergency lights or sirens. At 5:52.13 it turns right on President Street and drives away from the scene. So what’s going on here APD? And stay tuned later tonight we will have some more interesting information on EyeOnAnnapolis.net!

Congrats again to Mary Kay Connerton. Earlier this year, she was named Anne Arundel County’s Teacher Of The Year. And now she has been named a finalist for the Maryland State Teacher of the Year! She is one of 7 and we will find out who got it on October 13th at a gala. Connerton is in her 14th year of teaching in the County as a physical education, health, and wellness teacher and currently at Annapolis High where she’s been for nine years! Congrats!

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival kicks off today all over town. From Maryland Hall to City Dock and even the Severn River! The big names are LeAnn Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart, Thomas Dolby, and Blondie. But there are more than 100 other musicians playing more than 140 shows over the next four days in 15 venues! And the vast majority are free. You can get all the info and tickets for the ten ticketed shows at AnnapolisSongwritersFestival.com But this is really cool. On Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and noon, both days, I am going to be on a Watermark water taxi as musicians from the festival karaoke as we ply the waters of Spa Creek and Annapolis Harbor. The festival asked if we’d live-stream it on our All Annapolis Facebook page and of course, I said sure thing. So, do tune into those sessions–I created events on the page. That will be a lot of fun and if Blondie shows up on board…I will lose my freaking mind! Anyhow AnnapolisSongwritersFestival.com

Coming off an expected win on Saturday, Navy Football takes on the Memphis Tigers tonight at 730 pm. This is really the first test of the new staff and team–Notre Dame was an expected loss and Wagner had only won one game in the past three years. Memphis is a solid team. Navy has played them many times before and tonight will be telling! 7:30 pm and it will be shown on ESPN.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Ryan Schmidt from Broadneck Home Inspections which was really interesting. And Ryan will be at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo on September 30th conducting a workshop about everything you need to know about how your house is built. That expo, usually a $5 admission, is free this time courtesy of Eye On Annapolis! So make sure you put that on the calendar–September 30th and October 1st at the Byzantium Center!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because George from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find.

