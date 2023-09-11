Daily News Brief | September 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Another teen was murdered in Annapolis. Five runners were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. It was a good news weekend for Navy Football, the Ravens, Commanders, Eagles, and Saints. Not a great one for the Bowie Baysox though. Jongro KBBQ is now open at the Annapolis Mall. Pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with Hoffman Animal Hospital, and a bonus podcast we dropped on the Annapolis Songwriters Festival! All that and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, September 11th, 2023 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I don’t know about you, but a whirlwind weekend for me that started with Arts Alive 25 at Maryland Hall on Friday, A Navy Football win on Saturday, and ended with a group of Eagles fans at Caliente watching the Eagles win their game! I’ll call it a good weekend!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Unfortunately, Annapolis saw its 9th homicide of the year on Friday afternoon. Just after 2:00 p.m. 18-year-old Tre On Hunt of Glen Burnie was shot to death in the 1900 block of Copeland Street just feet away from where Robert Clark was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Tre On was a 2023 graduate of Annapolis High and had just returned from a job interview here in town and stopped to see his father and stepmother who live in the Bywater community. Police do not have any suspects and in a press conference, both the Mayor and the Chief of Police pleaded for the community to help solve this crime and the others; and to change the narrative to stop young people from losing their lives. This was the 9th homicide in Annapolis City this year with a population of about 40,000. For a comparison, Anne Arundel County has seen 10 homicides this year with a population of 560,000 when you exclude Annapolis.

I don’t recall Saturday being that warm, but over near Greenbury Point, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported five runners to the hospital for heat exhaustion. This happened about 10:30 a.m. at the finish line of the Naval Academy’s Navy Invitational cross-country race. According to WBAL, 10 runners were evaluated, five were transported with minor injuries and none were Midshipmen.

Let’s talk Navy Football. Weird game. Delayed due to lightning and the March-On was canceled. Navy took the field against Wagner who has only won one game in the last three years and to be honest, struggled a bit. The scoreboard showed a 24-0 win, but the team has to do better when they play Memphis on Thursday night. There were some shining moments when Tai Lavatai was able to move the ball 80 yards in 40 seconds for a touchdown just before the half ended. Even first-year coach Brian Newberry said in a post-game news conference that there are wins you feel good about and those you feel OK about. This was an okay win. We also debuted and struggled a bit with a new live blogging system for the game–we are going to try and work out the kinks before the next home game which is September 30th at 3:30 pm against the South Florida Bulls. Don’t give up on us!

In NFL news it was good all around. The Ravens defeated the Texans 25-9, Commanders took down the Cardinals 20-16. Eagles beat the Patriots 25-20. And even my New Orleans Saints eeked out a win over the Titans 16-15.

The Bowie Baysox wrapped up their final home stand this weekend and dropped the home final for the season 7-6, to New Hampshire. They are still in playoff contention but it does not look good. They have six more games in Harrisburg starting Tuesday and they are 3 games behind for a spot. Possible but not likely, but do stay tuned! All in all an enjoyable season for Baysox fans!

Jongro KBBQ is open. Jongro is a new Korean Barbecue that opened at the Annapolis Mall over the weekend. I have never been to a Korean BBQ, but am anxious to try it and so far all the reviews are stellar! This is located where the old Red Robin was just as you walk into the food court on the right!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Ayden and Birdie–a big dog and a little one–both very cool. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them! Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them!

On Saturday, we spoke with Dr. Carrie Muller from Hoffman Animal Hospital–and this is a different type of vet than I am used to so do give that a listen. Friday, I think…maybe it was Thursday, but anyhow we recently dropped a bonus pod with Laura all about the Annapolis Songwriters Festival rolling into town this week. Give that a listen and make a game plan–and all I will say is that if you are interested in the fest, it will behoove you to listen to the DNB tomorrow morning. Hint. Hint.

Also, if you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

And before we wrap it up. Today is the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 and I hope that everyone takes some time to reflect on what happened that day and all the lives lost. And especially being here in Annapolis, and the future that lies ahead of all of these Midshipmen, take time to be thankful for the bravery and fortitude of those who are willing to give it all to protect us. Personally, I will pause at 8:46 when the first tower was struck, 9:03 when the second tower was struck, 9:37 when the Pentagon was struck, and 10:03 when the fourth plane was crashed in Shanksville.

Ann Alsina is here with her Monday Money Report because….well, it’s Monday! And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

