Daily News Brief | September 1, 2023

Today…

Oral Rabies Vaccine Program is underway in Anne Arundel County. A new chart high school is coming to the Annapolis Mall. Giant Food to lay off 362 people at Hanover warehouse. And Marylanders apparently feel that Powerball is a confusing game! A few events for the long weekend–mostly free! And, of course, we have some pod news, canines and crosstreks, and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 1st, 2023 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

We made it. I am officially declaring summer over–it is September and it is a long Labor Day Weekend. And in the name of Labor Day, we are taking Monday off so no DNB, but if you are signed up for the Daily News Recap Email–we got you covered. So what do you say, let’s get this done and head into the weekend, shall we?

If you see uniformed people throwing things around or a low flying helicopter dropping things..after you go to Facebook and ask why the helicopter, just know that it is likely the Anne Arundel County Health Department trying to get rabies under control. They do this every year and it is the Oral Rabies Vaccine Program to vaccinate the raccoons in the county so they do not develop rabies. There are two types of baits … one looks like a small brick and the other looks like a brown ketchup packet. If you see then, stay away and keep pets away. If you come in contact, wash yourself thoroughly and give the health department a call as a precaution at 410-222-7192. If your pet sniffs one out and eats it, remove it from their mouth and call your vet. They are not dangerous to humans or dogs, but they are not designed to be handled or ingested by humans or dogs either.

We mentioned this a few weeks ago, but it is one step closer to reality. The Anne Arundel County School Board has approved the new charter high school called New Village Academy. They will be hopefully opening in the mall of all places this time next year. We just recorded a podcast with Romey Pittman, the force behind the school to learn all about it. And yes, she is the County Executive’s sister. Look for that bonus podcast coming soon. Odd, we’ve been around almost 15 years and all of a sudden there are two new schools –remember we talked with Roman Hardgrave about the Acton Academy-Maryland Curiosity Lab school that is opening in Arnold this year earlier this year!

Giant Food notified the state that they are permanently closing a warehouse in Hanover at the end of October and 362 employees will be laid off. This warehouse is pretty big at 150,000 square feet, and it primarily handles the home delivery of groceries in the area. Giant said they are looking for other local delivery options but said they will not be discontinuing home delivery. Off topic but here is a prediction–Amazon has the logistics game down to a science. I bet a future Amazon business or spin off will be logistics and they will give Fedex, UPS, the USPS, and all the other delivery services a run for their money.

It’s silly survey time. The gaming website Hearts.Land analyzed the most confusing games in the US and apparently pickeball takes the top spot and is the most confusing game in 27 states. Maryland was not one.. apparently we have issues understanding Powerball. Other confusing games after pickleball are poker (I concur), Uno, Powerball, Chess, King’s Cup (no idea what that is), Pokemon, Blackjack, Go Fish and Mancala. So now you know.

And before we get into the weekend things to do–Rams Head On Stage has given me a rare set of tickets for a Friday. The Catch is that the show is tonight! The Danny Burns Band will be playing and it is the debut of their new album. Danny is great and seamlessly melds his native Irish folk songs with all sorts of American influences,. If you like Steve Earle or Sarah Jarosz–this show is for you. Showtime is at 8 tonight and if you want a pair of great seats! Get in touch and I may pick you! MUCH better than sitting in that hellacious bridge traffic headed to the shore!

And because you are not going down to the shore, let’s talk about things to do right here at home! Tomorrow night at Downs Park in the Dena, it is the ASO’s Pop’s in the park. What used to be the realm of Annapolis, heads north for an 11 am start. This is always a great free concert. And then they move to Annapolis on Sunday for a 5:30 pm concert at Quiet Waters Park. Bring a chair, picnic and few bottles of wine and make it a marvelous evening. Admission to the parks is free, and while it does not look like rain, only Annapolis has a rain date and that is Monday.

Dinner Under the Stars tomorrow night starting at 5 pm on the first block of West Street. And then on Sunday on that same block at 11 am, it is the First Sunday Arts Festival.

And later on Sunday, the Art in Public Places Commission continues their City Dock Concert Series at City Dock in Annapolis with the Soul Journers–jazzy funky bluesy and gets underway at 6 pm.

And all of the events I just mentioned are free!

And finally, the Maryland Renaissance Festival continues this weekend and runs weekends (and Labor Day) through October 22nd. Unlike the time of Henry VIII, tickets are ONLY available online at rennfest.com and in recent years it sells out frequently. I just looked and tickets are still available for all three days this weekend , but my advice is go get them now, because it will sell out!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two older pups. Lulu and Bash are 8 and 5 respectively and really a cool pair of pups just looking for the perfect home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall like SOME entities. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Steve Tobin who is the big cheese at the Colonial Players and we talk about the theater and their 75th season!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The long weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

