Crosby Wins Three Healthcare Marketing Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won three awards, including two Golds, in the 2023 Healthcare Advertising Awards.

Now in its 40th year, the competition is the nation’s largest for healthcare advertising programs, attracting more than 4,300 entries in 2023. Crosby was honored for these campaigns:

Two Gold awards for marketing for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA):

“Donate That” in the Digital Video category, produced for the OrganDonor.gov program. The animated PSA encourages people to sign up to become organ donors.

“Power Up Your Health” in the Social Media Content category. Created for HRSA’s Telehealth.HHS.gov program, the campaign shows patients and providers how using telehealth can empower their healthcare and medical practices.

A Merit award for “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont” in the Television Advertising category. The ad promotes the insurer’s strong connection and dedication to the health of Vermonters.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

