September 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Crosby Wins Three Healthcare Marketing Awards Mac McAnally, Zebra, Blondie, Thomas Dolby and More Coming to Annapolis! Local Business Spotlight: Colonial Players – 75th Season Pocket Yacht Company Named World’s Largest Dealer for Ranger Tugs Bowie Suffers More Sorrow in Second-Straight One-Run Loss
Local News

Crosby Wins Three Healthcare Marketing Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won three awards, including two Golds, in the 2023 Healthcare Advertising Awards.

Now in its 40th year, the competition is the nation’s largest for healthcare advertising programs, attracting more than 4,300 entries in 2023. Crosby was honored for these campaigns:

Two Gold awards for marketing for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA):

  • “Donate That” in the Digital Video category, produced for the OrganDonor.gov program. The animated PSA encourages people to sign up to become organ donors.
  • “Power Up Your Health” in the Social Media Content category. Created for HRSA’s Telehealth.HHS.gov program, the campaign shows patients and providers how using telehealth can empower their healthcare and medical practices.

A Merit award for “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont” in the Television Advertising category. The ad promotes the insurer’s strong connection and dedication to the health of Vermonters.

Previous Article

Mac McAnally, Zebra, Blondie, Thomas Dolby and More Coming to Annapolis!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu