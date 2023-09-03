Charting Careers: “Anything Is Possible for Annapolis Youth

Designing their home study space was just one of the many benefits Charting Careers, an Annapolis non-profit focusing on youth, offered their scholars during Orientation Night on Tuesday, August 22, at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Twenty Annapolis elementary, middle, and high school students with their guardians registered for free academic tutoring, mentoring, family partnership, and exciting activities and adventures. “I am always curious to learn and go to new places,” explains Ashlynn in fourth grade. She is one of four family members participating in this multi-year, wrap-around support program. “They go places and experience things I can’t offer,” remarked her caregiver. Executive Director Erin Snell was joined by her program staff, board members, and volunteers in welcoming returning scholars and greeting new families. Between serving pizza and helping with an arts and crafts project, staff members explained how Charting Careers inspires youth to discover their power and reach their goals.

Elementary and middle school students meet twice weekly, in partnership with the Annapolis Maritime Museum, for evidence-based tutoring, building trusting relationships, mental health support, and college/career readiness education. In addition to that, middle, high school, and college students receive individual mentoring scholarships and advising opportunities.

Erin Snell explained that through a generous grant provided by the Parole Rotary, students will receive items such as desk lamps, bulletin boards, and organizational bins to help them establish their personal study spaces. Dr. Snell went on to discuss the importance of planning for the costs of college and trade programs and informed the parents, caregivers, and scholars of an extraordinary opportunity, “thanks to a generous donation from the #makingadifference Fund, Charting Careers received seed money to support participating families with opening Maryland 529 accounts for their scholars which is matched with state contributing funds through the Save4College program.” Charting Careers has coalesced the resources of volunteers, public and private agencies, donors, sponsors, and state and county elected officials to provide resources for families living in communities with the most significant opportunity gaps.

Candis Henson, middle school coordinator, described how she encourages students to start advocating for themselves and reaching goals because “as they move into high school, teachers are going to expect more of them.” Renetra Anderson described her role as a community impact specialist as striving to simultaneously address individual, family, school, and neighborhood factors to prevent problems and promote strengths successfully. “We do a family needs assessment, and I try my best to help, encourage, and inspire them to create a better future.” Volunteer Shari Friedman, a former English teacher and current academic coach, enthusiastically shared her expertise with many of the high school students. “I am driven by how passionate Charting Careers is about making it clear that anything is possible for the future success of our kids.” The nonprofit is currently seeking 20 volunteer tutors, mentors, and drivers who can offer their time and talent to support this youth-centered program. This Charting Careers community has tutored, mentored, partnered with families, and served as champions for equity for Annapolis students and their families since 2018.

