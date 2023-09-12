Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign?

The Salvation Army Annapolis Corps is pleased to announce a $55,000 donation from The Merrill Family Foundation towards a new gymnasium HVAC system. The gymnasium, part of the 25,000-sf building originally built as a YMCA in the early 1970s, plays host to various sports groups including The Annapolis Soccer Club Futsal league and Peake Social dodgeball, in addition to afterschool programs and the annual Christmas Angel Tree project. The renovation will provide year-round utilization and expansion of programs available to the community.

The Merrill Family Foundation has also offered an additional $50,000 matching grant to help with further gymnasium renovations to include a new floor. Every dollar raised will be matched dollar for dollar with a total cap at $100,000.

“We hope this challenge grant encourages others to give and help provide a safe place for kids to exercise, play and grow,” said foundation president Nancy Merrill. The matching grant is available until November 1, 2023.

The Salvation Army Annapolis Corps Commanding Officer Captain Ruairi Ward, “is pleased and proud to align with the Merrill Family Foundation to expand services and access to the children in our community. Today’s youth are underserved, with fewer resources at their disposal. We look forward to welcoming more children and providing them with a place to have fun with friends old and new.”

Those interested in donating towards the matching grant should contact the Director of Development, Lisa Knoll, at (410) 279-0678.

