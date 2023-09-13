September 13, 2023
Local News

Calling All Paddlers. 6th Annual Bay Bridge Paddle September 23rd

Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 6th annual Bay Bridge Paddle on Saturday, September 23, 2023! The event is open to Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft.

Launching from the East Beach at theiconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an Elite 9-mile course (The Span) that traverses the Chesapeake Bay while paddling underneath the Bay Bridge, one of the world’s longest open water structures, and a truly unique experience. There will also be a 5K open race (The Steamer) for intermediate paddlers, and a fun-filled 1.5k recreational course (The Soft Shell) closer to the beach area (children and adults welcome). 

Click Here To Register Now*

The Bay Bridge Paddle Includes:
  • Friday clinics – 3 clinics of various levels.  Check out the details on our website.
  • Three competitive levels of paddling (recreational, intermediate, elite)
  • Great raffle items
  • Prizes
  • Rental boards are available!

* Registration open until September 22nd! Packet pick up on Friday or Saturday!

