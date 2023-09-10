Bowie Winning Streak Halted By New Hampshire on Saturday Night

After a long rain delay and wild start on Saturday night, the Bowie Baysox eventually found offense hard to come by, as they fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-4 at Prince George’s Stadium.

Constant showers throughout Saturday pushed back the start time by 88 minutes. Following the delay, the game began as a back-and-forth affair. Both sides committed a pair of errors in the opening two innings. Billy Cook led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, before advancing to second on a wild throw, scoring as an unearned run on a sacrifice fly from John Rhodes. Silas Ardoin singled in the second for Bowie, before scoring on another New Hampshire error. Meanwhile, a fielding error from Cook out at second base, compiled with an error from catcher Connor Pavolony, eventually led to an RBI double from Bryce Arnold. However, as both infields settled into the slick, wet conditions, the Baysox still led 2-1 after two innings.

The game turned in the top of the third. Right-handed starter Carlos Tavera remained on the bump for Bowie. A trio of hits from the Fisher Cats were enough to give them the lead. Jose Ferrer led off the innings with a single, followed by a Alan Roden double that led to a two-run single from Trevor Schwecke that gave New Hampshire a 3-2 edge. Tavera (L, 3-7) would then exit following 3.1 innings.

After the early success against Fisher Cats’ left-handed starter Ricky Tiedemann, the Baysox struggled to garner much at the plate after the second inning. Tiedemann would not be able to complete five frames, but only allowed a single base runner following a second inning single to Maxwell Costes, collecting six strikeouts in the process. Right-hander Davis Feldman (W, 1-0) followed Tiedemann with a strong Double-A debut, tossing a perfect 2.1 innings.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire added insurance in the later frames – a pair of runs scored in the sixth inning on a double from Riley Tirotta. Schwecke scored his second run of the game after being plated on an RBI single from Rainer Nunez in the eighth inning to make it 6-2 Fisher Cats. The Baysox tried to rally late, stringing together three hits in the eighth, with Gilbert Lara bashing a double to lead off the frame, before coming home on a single from Rhodes – his second RBI of the night. In the ninth, Max Wagner launched a solo home run to lead off the frame, but right-hander TJ Brock (S, 9) was able to navigate the rest of the frame to close the door.

The loss snaps a four game winning streak for the Baysox, giving them a 34-28 record in the second half. Bowie sits three games out of a playoff spot with seven games to play in the 2023 regular season. The Baysox are scheduled to conclude its six-game series with the Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

