September 16, 2023
Local News

Bowie Falls on Saturday Afternoon Ahead of Season Finale

The Bowie Baysox could not find momentum on Saturday afternoon, dropping their third game of the week to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2.

After both teams failed to score in the first inning for the first time in the series, Harrisburg used a pair of two-out base hits to strike first in the second inning, as Robert Hassel smoked a single into center field to drive in a pair. Brandon Young (L, 0-3) allowed six hits over his first three innings of work, but only allowed the two runs in the second, while throwing four innings total.

Kyle Brnovich took a pair of innings for the Baysox and allowed a solo home run to James Wood in the fifth. Jean Pinto tossed the seventh inning for Bowie and allowed a two-out RBI double to Trey Lipscomb that gave Harrisburg a three-run lead. Dylan Heid was the only Bowie pitcher to work scoreless, as he worked a blank eighth inning.

Bowie scraped their only run across DJ Herz (W, 2-2) in the third inning, as Samuel Basallo punched a two-out double to right-center field to bring in a run, cutting the Harrisburg lead to one run. After the Senators built their lead to three runs, Basallo came up again with an RBI triple in the eighth inning. Outside of Basallo, Bowie failed to produce anything else, coming up empty against Holden Powell (Sv, 2) in the ninth inning.

The loss drops Bowie to 67-70 on the season. With only one game remaining in 2023, the Baysox will finish the season with a losing record for the second-consecutive year, after going 68-70 in 2022. Bowie will try to match their 2022 record on Sunday, as they conclude the regular season with Harrisburg. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel Looks to Increase Support for Small, Women, and Minority Businesses

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

