September 16, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Bowie Breaks Back Late for One-Run Win

The Bowie Baysox kicked off their final weekend of the 2023 campaign with a tight win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night. After taking an early lead, and falling behind just as quickly, Bowie broke through in the eighth inning to break a tied game for a 5-4 win.

For the third time in the series, Bowie scored in the top of the first inning, as Dylan Beavers reached on an error with two outs, and Max Wagner singled to bring him in. Bowie added another pair of tuns in the second inning when Jud Fabian doubled to left field.

After a scoreless first inning, Carlos Tavera ran into trouble with the Harrisburg offense in the second. After a leadoff error, J.T. Arruda drove in a run with a single, and James Wood added another run with a two-out knock to force Tavera out of the game. Out of the bullpen, Kade Strowd’s first pitch to Brady House was knocked into right field for a two-RBI single, giving Harrisburg the lead. All four runs against Tavera were unearned.

Bowie tied the game in the fourth inning when Fabian singled with two outs, while Harrisburg’s Kyle Luckham was still able to fire five innings in his Double-A debut.

Following a perfect relief outing for Harrisburg from Patrick Ruotolo, Bowie retook the lead in the eighth inning against Jack Sinclair (L, 2-5) when Silas Ardoin grounded a two-out single to right field, driving in a run. 

Ryan Hennen (Sv, 1) spun a pair of scoreless innings for the Baysox to maintain the one-run lead.

The win even’s the six-game series between the two squads, as Bowie improves to 67-69 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their series on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

