Bowie Baysox Annual Fall Festival on Tap for October 14th

Join the Boooowie Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium for the 3rd Annual Fall Festival presented by Asphalt Star on Saturday, October 14 at Prince George’s Stadium! Bring your family out for a fun day at the ballpark! You will be able to select your own pumpkin to take home from the “Pumpkin Patch” on the Baysox field!



Kids ages 12 and under can enjoy rides on the stadium carousel, play in the bounce house, and enjoy other inflatable games too. There will also be carnival-style games, a face painter, and other events for all to enjoy throughout the day.



Dressing up in a Halloween costume is encouraged for all!



This event runs from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Pumpkins are replenished throughout the day while supplies last, but plan on arriving early for the best selection.



Tickets purchased by 11:59 pm on Friday, October 13 are $15.00 per person ages 3 & older which includes one pumpkin per person per ticket.



Tickets on the day of the event are $20.00 per person ages 3 & older which also includes one pumpkin per person per ticket.



Children ages 2 and under are FREE for this event, however, they don’t receive their own pumpkin.



Pumpkins will be of the carving size in the 10-20 lb range.



Tickets are valid only for the date and event for which they are purchased. Tickets are non-refundable once the purchase has been completed.



The ticket system defaults to your tickets being texted to you for display on your mobile phone. If you prefer your tickets to be delivered by a different method, please select it through the drop-down menu during the ordering process.



For questions, please contact our Baysox Offices at (301) 805-6000 during regular business hours.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

