Bonus Podcast: Arts Alive 25 — A Night to Imagine

It’s hard to believe that it was 25 years ago when Linnell Bowen was planning a small party on the lawn to get some repairs done to the windows at Maryland Hall. But here we are looking down the barrel of Arts Alive 25 on Friday, September 8th from 6PM to 10PM!

Come out and join other arts lovers for an evening of art, food, music, drink and fun. And even if you do not consider yourself an arts lover, come out and see what Maryland Hall has to offer–you’ll be surprised.

Today, we speak with Jackie Coleman the Executive Director and Maria Abreu about Arts Alive 25 and the amazing night for the arts!

Tickets are on sale now (and sponsorships) and you can even buy a raffle ticket right now for a bucket list trip; and bid on some wonderful silent auction items (1 week prior) without even attending!

When you are there, please be sure to stop by our table and say hello!

But for now, have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

