Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

When you bring Bluegrass music to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park, you get the Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival. Makes sense to me!

Today, we head up to Pherm Brewing Company (pardon the echo and background noise)to speak with Jon Way and Ron Peremel to discuss pickin’ at the festival which has a focus on sustainability, mental health, and support for veterans!

September 30th and October 1st are the dates, and tickets are on sale right now (VIP and multi-day), with individual tickets on sale on August 16th!

Have a listen!

