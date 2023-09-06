Body Contouring: Plastic Surgery Without the Surgery

You’ve probably seen billboards over the freeways or plastered on one of the sides of a kiosk right in the middle of the mall. “Lose three inches in as many weeks,” they promise. And it’s all without surgery.

Is this real, though? Or is it just snake oil, as your great-grandmother used to say?

The simple answer is yes, it’s real. And here’s how and why.

What Is It?

Body contouring (also called non-invasive body sculpting and or just body sculpting) aims to change the shape of a particular area (or areas!) on your body. These can range from that stubborn fat around the waistline or thighs to those jowls that suddenly appear around one’s neck when you look down. Body contouring aims to get rid of them – or at least reduce a lot – without plastic surgery.

Freezing the Fat

Cold is the most well-known and most popular method to contour one’s body. Called cryolipolysis or fat freezing, the adipose (fat tissue) underneath the area is cooled down for an hour or so. And only the fat. That’s because the surrounding non-fat tissue, like the skin and muscles, need much lower temperatures to be affected.

The fat cells die under this onslaught and are flushed out by the body’s immune system over 4-6 months. Best of all, they’ll remain gone in that area since fat cells don’t usually multiply after adolescence. (Though they can get huge! So keep that strict diet.)

Fat reduction by freezing can be as high as 25 percent of the fat cells in the area. It usually takes 2-3 months before seeing results, and it’ll take multiple sessions to be effective.

Hot Body Sculpting

Unsurprisingly, heat is also effective in killing fat cells. Thermolipolysis (literally, “heat fat destroy”) uses various techniques to destroy them without burning the skin and other tissues. Lasers and radio frequency (in the form of electricity) are two such techniques.

Sounds like magic? Not really. Fat cells die at different temperatures than the targeted area’s non-fat tissues. And the immune system gets rid of the results after several months.

Here are a couple of key differences to remember when using hot body contouring vs. fat freezing:

The process shrinks the skin’s surface as well as the area immediately underneath it. This can eliminate any dimpling of the skin originally created by fat cells.

The heat increases blood flood in the targeted area. It also stimulates collagen production. Both make the skin in the area look more healthy and youthful. However, both are temporary.

Other Techniques

People can have their bodies contoured without cold or heat. Low-level light therapy or LLLT, as the name implies, uses a very tiny dose of visible light in the area. Instead of killing the fat cells underneath the skin, it may change how the cells work inside through a process known as photobiomodulation. This makes the area appear to shrink. Unlike fat-freezing and hot sculpting, the effects of LLLT are only temporary.

Pulsed magnetic fields are not used on fat cells. Instead, they stimulate the muscles around the area to twitch thanks to tiny electric currents. The muscles look more firm and toned, making fat areas look smaller.

Like LLLT, this technique is only temporary as no fat cells are destroyed, and the muscles return to their normal size.

Finally, massage can be used to remove excess fluid between fat cells as well as trigger more collagen growth. The result is a more slim, toned area. The effects are only temporary since, again, no fat is removed,

Governmental Stamp of Approval

The above techniques have been verified and approved by the Federal Drug Administration here in the US. That’s the major reason it’s legit. It’s a medical procedure just like traditional plastic surgery. This means only properly trained doctors, nurses, and their staff can use the medical devices and associated equipment like medical computers.

So don’t think of “snake oil” (thanks, great-grandma!) the next time you see an ad for non-invasive body sculpting. The science, the technologies behind it, and all those before/after pics are legit. Just make sure, if you decide to try it, that the wellness spa has properly trained staff with the willingness to answer all your questions.

