September 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Lothian Rabies Alert September 16th: Tawes Garden Native Plant Festival Ballet Theatre of Maryland Ready to Kick Off 45th Season With Ballet in the Garden and Anniversary Gala DEADLINE: MHEC Has Opportunity to Pay Off Student Loan Debt Betting in the Digital Age: A Maryland Perspective on Sports Tech
Life In The Area

Ballet Theatre of Maryland Ready to Kick Off 45th Season With Ballet in the Garden and Anniversary Gala

Before Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its performances in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts, they will hold two special events in downtown Annapolis: Ballet in the Garden on September 16th, followed by their 45th Anniversary Gala on September 24th. Both events provide unique settings for dance, allowing audiences to see the company up close and personal.

The historic Hammond Harwood House opens its grounds for the VIP event Ballet in the Garden on Saturday, September 16th at 5 p.m. This intimate performance features smaller classical works in a charming garden setting. All tickets include a complimentary glass of wine.

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch says, “This marks our fourth year collaborating with Hammond Harwood House. We have always loved performing for our audiences in an outdoor setting, but what started out of necessity in 2020 has grown into one of the hidden gems of our season. We hope audiences will join us in the garden on September 16th, and again the following weekend to celebrate our 45th season!”

The 45th Anniversary Gala will take place at Acqua Al 2 in Downtown Annapolis on Sunday, September 24th at 12 pm. Guests will mix and mingle with the company dancers while they enjoy Authentic Tuscan cuisine, delicious drinks, and a silent auction. The evening will also include a brief performance by BTM dancers. The gala will commemorate BTM’s accomplishments and raise funds to continue bringing new works into the company’s repertory.

Expanding the repertory has been a goal for Kelsch since she was appointed Artistic Director in July 2020. Since then, Ballet Theatre of Maryland has performed classic ballets such as GiselleLes Sylphides, and Don Quixote for the first time while welcoming guest choreographers such as Meagan Helman, Keith Lee, Roman Mykyta, and Ashley Taylor. For the 2023/2024 season, BTM will premiere new productions of The Firebird and The Sleeping Beauty 

Join Ballet Theatre of Maryland for Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 16th and the 45thAnniversary Gala at Acqua Al 2 on September 24th. Subscribers receive a special ticket rate to both events, but tickets are available for all audience members. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

Be sure to listen to our recent podcast with Nicole Kelsch!

Previous Article

DEADLINE: MHEC Has Opportunity to Pay Off Student Loan Debt

 Next Article

September 16th: Tawes Garden Native Plant Festival

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu