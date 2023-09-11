September 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
GREAT NEWS: Chris’s Charcoal Pit Is Open! Arundel Center North Renamed for Former Councilwoman Sarah Carter FINAL WEEK: Artists Without Limits On Display at the Arundel Center Annapolis Rotaract is Ready to Rock The Dock Again Daily News Brief | September 11, 2023
Local News

Arundel Center North Renamed for Former Councilwoman Sarah Carter

Photo Credit: Jenny Proebstle, Office of County Executive Pittman.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, County Councilmembers, the Caucus of African American Leaders, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, family members, community leaders, and members of the public recognized former Councilmember Sarah E. Carter during a building renaming ceremony. 

“Councilmember Sarah E. Carter’s name will now be remembered by all of Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Pittman  “I want to thank the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Committee, the Caucus of African American leaders, and all who came out to celebrate this historic moment.”

Councilmember Carter made history when she became the first African-American woman to be elected to the Anne Arundel County Council, where she served for eight years. In 1974, she won the countywide election by 13 votes and is, to date, the only African-American woman to hold that position. 

“Sarah E. Carter’s election in 1974 resonated with African Americans in the same way as Governor Wes Moore’s did,” said Carl Snowden, the Convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders. 

Before running for office, Mrs. Carter was an active and well-respected community member. She served on many boards and commissions, hosted voter registration drives, and worked at the polls. She was known for being passionate, dependable, and a voice for underrepresented residents.

Regarding the issues, Councilwoman Carter strongly advocated for worker’s rights and health equity. She created the Well Baby Clinic in Brooklyn Park during a time when African-American children and women lacked access to public health care. Believing that all children, regardless of race, should have access to a quality education, she and her family also rehabilitated an old building to create classrooms for African-American children in her neighborhood. She was later instrumental in the push for the integration of public education in the county. 

The former Sarah Howard spent most of her life in the Cedar Hill section of the county near Brooklyn Park. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore and attended Anne Arundel Community College. Mrs. Sarah Carter died on January 20, 1998, in Dover, Delaware, and is survived by five sons and three daughters. 

“We are immensely proud,” said Councilwoman Carter’s daughter Vanessa Carter. “We always knew what a wonderful woman she was. It’s nice to know that others appreciated her contribution to the county.”

During the ceremony, which took place on the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington, current and former elected officials offered remarks about Councilwoman Carter’s life and the significance of the event before unveiling the new building sign. 

The Sarah E. Carter Building, formerly known as the Arundel Center North, is located in Glen Burnie, Maryland and is home to the Anne Arundel Community College’s Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism (HCAT) Institute. Funding for the building renaming was contributed by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County by the request of the Caucus of African American Leaders. 

Previous Article

FINAL WEEK: Artists Without Limits On Display at the Arundel Center

 Next Article

GREAT NEWS: Chris’s Charcoal Pit Is Open!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu