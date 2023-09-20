September 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Arts in the Park Scheduled for September 30th 12-Year-Old Crofton Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Pickup SATURDAY: River Days Festival at Fort Smallwood Park! Kunta Kinte Festival On Tap for September 23rd How Might Soccer Predictions Help You Earn More Money?
Life In The Area

Arts in the Park Scheduled for September 30th

Chesapeake Arts Center’s (CAC’s) ninth annual Arts in the Park Free Festival will take place on September 30, 2023 from 10 am-3 pm (rain date October 1, 10 am-3 pm). This FREE community event will be held in front of CAC’s Hammonds Lane Theatre (adjacent to Brooklyn Park Middle School). The event will feature fun, creative, and interactive activities for all ages, live music and performances, over 60 art and community vendors, and local food truck favorites.    

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

You’re invited to spend the day at CAC immersed in all things art – doodle, tinker, and create at one of the all-ages arts workshops; peruse the artwork, goods, and giveaways of more than 60 local artists and community vendors; and indulge in some sweet and savory treats in food truck alley. Our outdoor stage will feature musical performances by Rock Back Billys, Honey Sol, and Sol y Rumba and performances by AngelWing Project , MD Theatre Collective and others TBA. This family-friendly festival offers something for everyone.

This will be the 9th year that CAC has presented this event for our neighbors in Brooklyn Park and surrounding region. It is a chance to bring together families and residents of all ages to enjoy, participate and experience the arts. Our thanks to PNC Bank, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Belle Grove Corporation, CareFirst, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Maria DiFrancesco Books, WR Grace Foundation, and Chesapeake Employers Insurance for their sponsorship support of Arts in the Park 2023.  

Opened in 2001, CAC is a multidisciplinary regional arts center annually serving 50,000 residents of all ages and backgrounds with diverse arts experiences. CAC’s mission is to “foster creativity, create connections, and inspire joy by delivering innovative and accessible arts and education programs.”  CAC offers thousands of creative experiences year-round ranging from arts education classes and exhibitions to performances and community events. CAC serves students of all ages through arts classes and workshops in 8 classrooms. CAC’s two professional theatres – Hammonds Lane Theater and Studio 194 – are sites for CAC-sponsored and supported performances by partner organizations and rental events ranging from dance recitals to community events. Two art galleries feature year-round exhibitions by local and regional artists as well as gallery talks, receptions, and arts workshops. The Michael Stanley MakerSpace is open for artists, makers, hobbyists, and small business owners to utilize our digital fabrication studio, screen printing studio, and full woodshop. 

Previous Article

12-Year-Old Crofton Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Pickup

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu