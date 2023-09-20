Arts in the Park Scheduled for September 30th

Chesapeake Arts Center’s (CAC’s) ninth annual Arts in the Park Free Festival will take place on September 30, 2023 from 10 am-3 pm (rain date October 1, 10 am-3 pm). This FREE community event will be held in front of CAC’s Hammonds Lane Theatre (adjacent to Brooklyn Park Middle School). The event will feature fun, creative, and interactive activities for all ages, live music and performances, over 60 art and community vendors, and local food truck favorites.

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

You’re invited to spend the day at CAC immersed in all things art – doodle, tinker, and create at one of the all-ages arts workshops; peruse the artwork, goods, and giveaways of more than 60 local artists and community vendors; and indulge in some sweet and savory treats in food truck alley. Our outdoor stage will feature musical performances by Rock Back Billys, Honey Sol, and Sol y Rumba and performances by AngelWing Project , MD Theatre Collective and others TBA. This family-friendly festival offers something for everyone.

This will be the 9th year that CAC has presented this event for our neighbors in Brooklyn Park and surrounding region. It is a chance to bring together families and residents of all ages to enjoy, participate and experience the arts. Our thanks to PNC Bank, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Belle Grove Corporation, CareFirst, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Maria DiFrancesco Books, WR Grace Foundation, and Chesapeake Employers Insurance for their sponsorship support of Arts in the Park 2023.

Opened in 2001, CAC is a multidisciplinary regional arts center annually serving 50,000 residents of all ages and backgrounds with diverse arts experiences. CAC’s mission is to “foster creativity, create connections, and inspire joy by delivering innovative and accessible arts and education programs.” CAC offers thousands of creative experiences year-round ranging from arts education classes and exhibitions to performances and community events. CAC serves students of all ages through arts classes and workshops in 8 classrooms. CAC’s two professional theatres – Hammonds Lane Theater and Studio 194 – are sites for CAC-sponsored and supported performances by partner organizations and rental events ranging from dance recitals to community events. Two art galleries feature year-round exhibitions by local and regional artists as well as gallery talks, receptions, and arts workshops. The Michael Stanley MakerSpace is open for artists, makers, hobbyists, and small business owners to utilize our digital fabrication studio, screen printing studio, and full woodshop.

