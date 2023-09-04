September 4, 2023
Arts Council Announces Annie Award Recipients

In 2000, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County first publicly recognized six exceptional Annie Award winners for their lasting, significant, and inspiring contributions to an art form, an arts organization, and the broader community of Anne Arundel County.

This year will mark the 23rd annual presentation of these prestigious arts awards honoring one member of the Anne Arundel County community in each of nine categories: Arts Education, Arts Leadership, Arts Maverick, Arts Patron, Historic Arts, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.

The 2023 Annie Awards ceremony will be held on October 12th on the main stage at Maryland Hall, with a reception to follow in the Bowen Theatre. The public is invited, and there is no cost to attend. Register here.

