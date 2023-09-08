Another Teen Fatally Shot in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police have just confirmed to Eye On Annapolis that an 18-year old male has been fatally shot in the 1900 block of Copeland Street in the Bywater community.

According to Bernie Bennett, the spokesperson for the department, they are investigating it as a homicide and further details will be released shortly. This is the same neighborhood and block where Robert Clark, 16, was shot to death on July 28, 2023. That incident also resulted in a 17-year-old being shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 9th homicide in the City of Annapolis this year. There have been 10 homicides in Anne Arundel County (excluding those in Annapolis) so far this year.

This story will be updated.

Note: It was originally reported that this was a juvenile who was shot. We have learned that it was an 18 year old male. We have made the correction and regret the error.

