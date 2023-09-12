Another Child Comes Forward in Annapolis Daycare Rape

On August 25th, we reported about the arrest of a man connected to an unlicensed daycare facility in Annapolis. He was charged with rape and several other sexual assault charges for abusing children in the care of his partner.

Now, another victim has come forward reporting that he sexually assaulted her when she was in the care of the unlicensed home daycare. The victim said she was encouraged to come forward because of the earlier media reports.

On September 8, 2023, the suspect was charged with a further six charges related to this most recent report. He is still being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

