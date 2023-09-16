September 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Anne Arundel Looks to Increase Support for Small, Women, and Minority Businesses Bowie Falls on Saturday Afternoon Ahead of Season Finale Take Action This September to End Hunger in Anne Arundel County Local Business Spotlight: Broadneck Home Inspections At Homeowners Expo Landmark West Street Building Changes Hands
Local News

Anne Arundel Looks to Increase Support for Small, Women, and Minority Businesses

Anne Arundel County released a study examining the County’s Small, Woman, or Minority Business Enterprise (SWMBE) program. County Executive Steuart Pittman requested the study to provide the County with data analysis around areas of County spending with low utilization of SWMBE firms, and to help the County better strategize on ways to increase spending in those categories moving forward.

“Supporting Small, Woman, Veteran, and Minority-owned Business Enterprises helps our County and helps our local economy,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “This report helps bolster the work already in progress, while providing a roadmap for where we can improve our processes and policies moving forward.”

The report, completed by CH Advisors Inc., can be found here. The study looked at the County’s use of SWMBE firms for fiscal years 2017 through 2021, and compared the use to availability ratio of such firms in the County’s geographic and industry market areas. It also reviewed potential barriers to opportunities for these firms, and looked at the experiences of both primary and subcontracts.

“A community’s spending should reflect its values. This County Executive envisions an equitable future for all of our residents and businesses; the disparity study was a critical investment in that future,” said Asha Smith, Director of the Office of Equity and Human Rights. “The County’s Procurement team has already done great work, and the study gives us all the data we need to move forward in a deliberate, strategic manner.”

The County has already begun implementing solutions aimed at improving SWMBE spending, including one-on-one vendor assistance with filing procurement forms for some contracts, contracting language access services to remove communications barriers, and requiring purchases under $100,000 that require three quotes to include at least one quote from an SWMBE firm. 

As part of a series of additional moves to increase SWMBE participation in County spending, the County will create a Disadvantaged Business Coordinating Council to continue developing programs and policies aimed at expanding SWMBE procurement opportunities. The County has begun development of an SWMBE strategic plan and guiding policy for the County’s SWMBE program, and increased targeted outreach for SWMBE vendors. The County will also host open houses and reverse trade shows to better communicate County needs for suppliers in the market.

More information on the County’s Minority Business Enterprise Program can be found here

Previous Article

Bowie Falls on Saturday Afternoon Ahead of Season Finale

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu