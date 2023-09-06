Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Preschoolers

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Pretend Play: El Mercado

Friday, September 22 at 10:30 am

Children will use their imaginations in activities that let them explore a pretend Latino market.

Fiesta de Arte

Friday, October 6 at 10:30 am

Enjoy an art party celebrating Hispanic heritage! We will have fun exploring vibrant colors, fun shapes and exciting patterns.

Odenton

Día de Los Muertos Family Storytime

Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 pm

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with stories, songs and a craft!

Kids

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Luis Garay: The Passion and Inspiration of the Drum

Saturday, September 23 at 2 pm

Enjoy a high-energy blend of South American, Caribbean and African rhythms. The program features many exotic instruments as well as the more familiar congas, bongos, timbales and drums.

Hispanic Heritage Crafternoon

Monday, September 25 at 2 pm

Create crafts from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Adults

Busch Annapolis

Flamenco with Arte Flamenco

Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 pm

Learn about the history of one of Spain’s most famous traditional dances and enjoy a short dance hosted and performed by Arte Flamenco!

Adults and Kids

Odenton

Paired Program: Mexican Paper Flowers

Monday, September 25 at 6:30 pm

Adults can socialize and learn to make Mexican flower wreaths. Children will enjoy their own crafting time on the other side of the room.

All Ages

¡Mucha Música! – A musical journey to Latin America with Cantaré / Un viaje musical a Latinoamérica con Cantaré

Severna Park Library – Saturday, September 23 at 11 am

Brooklyn Park Library – Friday, September 29 at 11:30 am

Edgewater Library – Saturday, October 7 at 2 pm

Cantaré introduces audiences to the beautiful songs and rhythms of Latin America, drawing from the musical heritage of the Caribbean, Central and South America. Cantaré performs songs in Spanish and Portuguese, while sharing the music’s cultural and historical background.

Barranquilla Carnival

Deale Library – Saturday, September 16 at 2 pm

Crofton Library – Saturday, October 7 at 11 am

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library – Saturday, October 21 at 2 pm

Cultural Dance Center presents Carnival of Barranquilla, an experience that includes traditional dance performances, costumes and music from Colombia.

Deale

Día de los Muertos Crafternoon

Wednesday, November 1 at 3:30 pm

Join us for a fun and easy craft program where you create something unique with reusable material.

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Let’s Play Lotería (Latin Bingo)!

Saturday, September 30 at 2 pm

Lotería is a popular board game that originated in Mexico and played throughout Latin America.

Bailes de Mi Tierra Dance Performance

Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm

Celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month by watching a traditional Mexican folk dance performance by the Bailes de Mi Tierra dance group!

