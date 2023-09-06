September 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 90 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Calling All Paddlers. 6th Annual Bay Bridge Paddle September 23rd K&B True Value, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Eye On Annapolis and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Team Up for Our Schools Plan to Attend a St. John’s College Fall Lecture Series Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month The Ultimate Guide to WSOP Online for Beginner Poker Players
Local News

Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.  

Preschoolers 

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Pretend Play: El Mercado 

Friday, September 22 at 10:30 am 

Children will use their imaginations in activities that let them explore a pretend Latino market. 

Fiesta de Arte 

Friday, October 6 at 10:30 am 

Enjoy an art party celebrating Hispanic heritage! We will have fun exploring vibrant colors, fun shapes and exciting patterns. 

Odenton 

Día de Los Muertos Family Storytime 

Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 pm 

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with stories, songs and a craft! 

Kids

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Luis Garay: The Passion and Inspiration of the Drum 

Saturday, September 23 at 2 pm 

Enjoy a high-energy blend of South American, Caribbean and African rhythms. The program features many exotic instruments as well as the more familiar congas, bongos, timbales and drums. 

Hispanic Heritage Crafternoon 

Monday, September 25 at 2 pm 

Create crafts from Latin America and the Caribbean.  

Adults 

Busch Annapolis 

Flamenco with Arte Flamenco 

Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 pm 

Learn about the history of one of Spain’s most famous traditional dances and enjoy a short dance hosted and performed by Arte Flamenco! 

Adults and Kids 

Odenton 

Paired Program: Mexican Paper Flowers 

Monday, September 25 at 6:30 pm 

Adults can socialize and learn to make Mexican flower wreaths. Children will enjoy their own crafting time on the other side of the room. 

All Ages 

¡Mucha Música! – A musical journey to Latin America with Cantaré / Un viaje musical a Latinoamérica con Cantaré 

Severna Park Library – Saturday, September 23 at 11 am 

Brooklyn Park Library – Friday, September 29 at 11:30 am 

Edgewater Library – Saturday, October 7 at 2 pm 

Cantaré introduces audiences to the beautiful songs and rhythms of Latin America, drawing from the musical heritage of the Caribbean, Central and South America. Cantaré performs songs in Spanish and Portuguese, while sharing the music’s cultural and historical background. 

Barranquilla Carnival 

Deale Library – Saturday, September 16 at 2 pm 

Crofton Library – Saturday, October 7 at 11 am 

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library – Saturday, October 21 at 2 pm 

Cultural Dance Center presents Carnival of Barranquilla, an experience that includes traditional dance performances, costumes and music from Colombia.   

Deale 

Día de los Muertos Crafternoon 

Wednesday, November 1 at 3:30 pm 

Join us for a fun and easy craft program where you create something unique with reusable material.   

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Let’s Play Lotería (Latin Bingo)! 

Saturday, September 30 at 2 pm 

Lotería is a popular board game that originated in Mexico and played throughout Latin America. 

Bailes de Mi Tierra Dance Performance 

Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm 

Celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month by watching a traditional Mexican folk dance performance by the Bailes de Mi Tierra dance group! 

Previous Article

The Ultimate Guide to WSOP Online for Beginner Poker Players

 Next Article

Plan to Attend a St. John’s College Fall Lecture Series

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu