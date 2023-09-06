Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to Recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Preschoolers
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
Friday, September 22 at 10:30 am
Children will use their imaginations in activities that let them explore a pretend Latino market.
Friday, October 6 at 10:30 am
Enjoy an art party celebrating Hispanic heritage! We will have fun exploring vibrant colors, fun shapes and exciting patterns.
Odenton
Día de Los Muertos Family Storytime
Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 pm
Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with stories, songs and a craft!
Kids
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
Luis Garay: The Passion and Inspiration of the Drum
Saturday, September 23 at 2 pm
Enjoy a high-energy blend of South American, Caribbean and African rhythms. The program features many exotic instruments as well as the more familiar congas, bongos, timbales and drums.
Monday, September 25 at 2 pm
Create crafts from Latin America and the Caribbean.
Adults
Busch Annapolis
Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 pm
Learn about the history of one of Spain’s most famous traditional dances and enjoy a short dance hosted and performed by Arte Flamenco!
Adults and Kids
Odenton
Paired Program: Mexican Paper Flowers
Monday, September 25 at 6:30 pm
Adults can socialize and learn to make Mexican flower wreaths. Children will enjoy their own crafting time on the other side of the room.
All Ages
¡Mucha Música! – A musical journey to Latin America with Cantaré / Un viaje musical a Latinoamérica con Cantaré
Severna Park Library – Saturday, September 23 at 11 am
Brooklyn Park Library – Friday, September 29 at 11:30 am
Edgewater Library – Saturday, October 7 at 2 pm
Cantaré introduces audiences to the beautiful songs and rhythms of Latin America, drawing from the musical heritage of the Caribbean, Central and South America. Cantaré performs songs in Spanish and Portuguese, while sharing the music’s cultural and historical background.
Deale Library – Saturday, September 16 at 2 pm
Crofton Library – Saturday, October 7 at 11 am
Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library – Saturday, October 21 at 2 pm
Cultural Dance Center presents Carnival of Barranquilla, an experience that includes traditional dance performances, costumes and music from Colombia.
Deale
Día de los Muertos Crafternoon
Wednesday, November 1 at 3:30 pm
Join us for a fun and easy craft program where you create something unique with reusable material.
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
Let’s Play Lotería (Latin Bingo)!
Saturday, September 30 at 2 pm
Lotería is a popular board game that originated in Mexico and played throughout Latin America.
Bailes de Mi Tierra Dance Performance
Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm
Celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month by watching a traditional Mexican folk dance performance by the Bailes de Mi Tierra dance group!