September 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Launches 62nd Season, Masterworks I Institutional Adoption of Crypto: What Benefits Do Investors Receive When Entering the Crypto Market?  Daily News Brief | September 26, 2023 Six Teens Arrested After Stealing Vehicles for Shoplifting Spree Did You See Who’s Coming to Rams Head On Stage?
Life In The Area

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Launches 62nd Season, Masterworks I

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Anne Arundel County, opens Season 62 on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland, with Masterworks I “Music to Remember”. The evening begins with Carlos Simon’s “This Land”.  Simon is an American composer and Composer-in-Residence for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. World renowned Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero will play Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Maryland Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Minkler will be the featured solo violist for the United States Première of Boris Pigovat’s Holocaust Requiem.” 

ASO Conductor and Artistic Director José-Luis Novo is delighted to open Season 62 with these meaningful orchestral pieces: “I am very excited to start our season exploring the connections between people and their native land through music. Each composer in this program, Carlos Simon, Edvard Grieg and Boris Pigovat exhibit a very distinct and expressive voice representing their own communities. And I am equally thrilled to welcome pianist Gabriela Montero to her debut performances with the ASO. She fits like a glove into this theme,” he said.

The visceral power of music impacts the lives of everyone. It puts us in touch with our better selves, enriches the soul and frees the imagination!

José-Luis Novo, Conductor and Artistic Director

Masterworks I is an opportunity to showcase the intersection of art and life. The title “Music to Remember” lends weight to the importance of using our individual and collective voices – through spoken word, art, and music – to remember history, to not repeat it, and to lend action in the achievement of social justice, democracy and peace. 

Composer Carlos Simon’s This Land, a lush and bright piece that incorporates the national anthems of immigrants to America, representing hope and unity. Grieg’s Piano Concerto is the only concerto Grieg completed and remains one of the most popular of the genre. Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero will be the soloist for this gorgeous and famous piece of music. The ASO’s première of Boris Pigovat’s “Holocaust Requiem,” will be performed in memory of the 82nd anniversary of the massacre of 33,771 Jewish people over two days in the Babyn Yar ravine near Kyiv, Ukraine in 1941.

Novo included the United States première of “Holocaust Requiem” with hopes that his programming for Season 62 will provide space for symphony audiences to enjoy emotional and beautiful music while also thinking about the interconnectedness of humanity and our shared responsibility to cherish and foster a just society. “When we are confronted with the most despicable acts against human dignity, no matter how difficult they are to address, we need to make sure we do not forget, because it is the only healthy path to rebuild hope in our younger generations. Pigovat’s music places ourselves inside the horror of the Babyn Yar massacre, but it also shows us the guiding light out of darkness in that special way that only the best symphonic works can,” he said.

Pianist Gabriela Montero will perform as soloist for Edvard Grieg’s celebrated Piano Concerto.  Born in Venezuela, Montero started her piano studies at age four, making her concerto debut at age eight in her hometown of Caracas. Montero is winner of the 4th International Beethoven Award and an Honorary Consul for Amnesty International, and has been recognized for Outstanding Work in the Field of Human Rights by the Human Rights Foundation. She has delivered the Dean’s Lecture at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and has spoken and performed twice at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She was awarded the 2012 Rockefeller Award for her contribution to the arts and was a featured performer at Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential Inauguration.

Season 62 marks the second Masterworks Series season returning to live concerts at Maryland Hall and Music Center at Strathmore since the pandemic, and follows a hugely successful international tour to Spain in July, 2022. The highest level of professionalism and excellence are evident in musical programming choices made by Maestro Novo for Season 62. Carlos Simon, Anna Clyne, Boris Pigovat, Narong Prangcharoen, and Nicky Sohn are stunning and virtuosic examples of new artists assuming the mantle of engaging the full power of music to speak to culture, art, and society.  Guest artists include internationally renowned  musicians: pianist Gabriela Montero, cellist Steven Isserlis, classical guitarist Pepe Romero, violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen, pianist Awadagin Pratt, and violist Peter Minkler. Classical pieces by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Respighi, Elgar & Schumann contribute to a full and vibrant season of symphonic music. 

Tickets for Masterworks I are available now, along with Season subscriptions!

buy tickets

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Institutional Adoption of Crypto: What Benefits Do Investors Receive When Entering the Crypto Market? 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu