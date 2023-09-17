Annapolis Rotary had a Crab Feast; Now They Need A Non-Profit for the Proceeds

Each summer, the Rotary Club of Annapolis hosts a Crab Feast with the goal of raising funds to support non-profits located in the Annapolis area. This year, the club is pleased to announce that through ticket sales, sponsorships, and in-kind donations of the 78th Annual Crab Feast, which took place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, we are now accepting grant applications for the club’s Crab Feast Grant program.

“We are so thankful for our sponsors and all those who attended the Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast,” said Bob Reedy, president of the club. “The generosity of our sponsors and enthusiasm of our attendees allows the club to continue this amazing event, which provides grants to many deserving non-profit organizations in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. We are looking forward to our 79th Annual Crab Feast in August 2024!”

The Rotary Club of Annapolis would like to thank everyone who attended the Crab Feast – over 1,100 strong! We appreciate our sponsors and in-kind donors for the 2023 event, including FastSigns, Tri-State Marine, Liff Walsh & Simmons/Eagle Title, What’s Up? Media, Reliable Contracting, Easy Hauling Services, Pepsi, Buck Distributing, Bayside Bull, Chesapeake Seaside Caterers, and Neufeld Plato Charitable Gift Fund.

The club is inviting local non-profits located or providing services in the Annapolis area to apply for funding of up to $4,000. Applicants must be a 501c3 organization to be eligible for the grants program. The deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 5 p.m.

To apply for a Crab Feast grant or learn more about the eligibility requirements, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org/application.

