September 11, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Rotaract is Ready to Rock The Dock Again
Local News

Annapolis Rotaract is Ready to Rock The Dock Again

This year, the Annapolis Rotaract‘s Rock the Dock will benefit The Complete Player, a nonprofit that helps youth develop a sense of purpose and direction. Their mission is to serve low/moderate-income families in Northern Anne Arundel County, including Brooklyn Park, through leadership workshops, educational field trips, and extracurricular experiences. For example, their program, “Unleashing the Leader Within,” focuses on helping underserved youth build character, confidence, and emotional intelligence by teaching them how to identify a community issue, create a solution, and present a business plan to solve the problem. Each year, a lucky team receives funding to see their project come to fruition, driving positive change without Anne Arundel County.

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

In 2022, the Annapolis Rotaract raised over $22,000 to benefit Charting Careers.

Your Rock the Dock ticket is all-inclusive, including access to beer, wine, a crush bar, an all-you-can-eat BBQ, and live music by Loose Ties! There will also be a booze wagon raffle, silent auction, and event giveaway.

Plan for a fun Summer night overlooking the Chesapeake Bay at the Annapolis Maritime Museum all for a great cause!

Tickets are available now at Eventbrite!

Daily News Brief | September 11, 2023

FINAL WEEK: Artists Without Limits On Display at the Arundel Center

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

