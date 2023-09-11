Annapolis Rotaract is Ready to Rock The Dock Again

This year, the Annapolis Rotaract‘s Rock the Dock will benefit The Complete Player, a nonprofit that helps youth develop a sense of purpose and direction. Their mission is to serve low/moderate-income families in Northern Anne Arundel County, including Brooklyn Park, through leadership workshops, educational field trips, and extracurricular experiences. For example, their program, “Unleashing the Leader Within,” focuses on helping underserved youth build character, confidence, and emotional intelligence by teaching them how to identify a community issue, create a solution, and present a business plan to solve the problem. Each year, a lucky team receives funding to see their project come to fruition, driving positive change without Anne Arundel County.

In 2022, the Annapolis Rotaract raised over $22,000 to benefit Charting Careers.

Your Rock the Dock ticket is all-inclusive, including access to beer, wine, a crush bar, an all-you-can-eat BBQ, and live music by Loose Ties! There will also be a booze wagon raffle, silent auction, and event giveaway.

Plan for a fun Summer night overlooking the Chesapeake Bay at the Annapolis Maritime Museum all for a great cause!

Tickets are available now at Eventbrite!

