September 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Powerboat Show to Strengthen Maritime Community Navy Football Gets The Win They Needed. Shuts Out Wagner 24-0 Maryland Renaissance Festival is Putting on the Merriment Through October 22nd. Bowie Winning Streak Halted By New Hampshire on Saturday Night Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for Teacher of the Year!
Local News

Annapolis Powerboat Show to Strengthen Maritime Community

The boating community is gearing up for the return of the iconic Annapolis Powerboat Show to City Dock, Annapolis, from October 5-8. With a legacy spanning over 50 years, this annual boat exhibition is the highlight of the year for boaters, industry professionals, and adventure seekers alike. 

Held against the stunning backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay, the Annapolis Powerboat Show has firmly established itself as a beacon of innovation, luxury, and maritime excellence. Attendees have the unique opportunity to board a wide array of powerboats, from small trailerable runabouts to multi-million dollar yachts and everything in between. The latest advancements in marine technology, such as state-of-the-art navigation systems, eco-friendly propulsion solutions, and innovative accessories, will be on display, as well as exhibitors catering to the luxurious side of boating with a selection of lifestyle products, premium services, and boating apparel.

What truly sets the Annapolis Powerboat Show apart is its unwavering devotion to the marine industry through strategic partnerships with other marine organizations. This year’s Fishing Spot continues the show’s deep-rooted collaboration efforts with FishTalk Magazine and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland (CCA Maryland). Together, the organizations share their wealth of fishing knowledge, boating expertise, and conservation advice with attendees of all ages through fun, family-friendly activities such as reef ball making, free daily seminars, and displays of the latest gear. Local fishing guides, charter captains, outfitters, and Department of Natural Resources representatives will also share their how-to and where-to knowledge with anglers looking for their next big catch.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Annapolis Powerboat Show,” said David Sikorski, Executive Director of CCA Maryland. “This partnership has provided us with a major platform to share information about invasive species, building habitat in the Bay, and connecting with boaters and anglers to share more responsible approaches to sharing our cherished and public natural resources. This show is a can’t-miss event”

BoatU.S. and the BoatU.S. Foundation are yet another crucial part of this fall boat show. Representatives from BoatU.S., the nation’s largest recreational boating advocacy, services, and safety organization, will be on hand to share their knowledge and membership opportunities and supply loaner life jackets to children walking the docks during the show. 

BoatU.S. Foundation will lead on-water training classes within the show gates. Classes include Intro to Boating, Women’s Intro to Boating, and Precision Docking and Boat Handling. Registration is limited, and attendees may purchase tuition here

The Annapolis Powerboat Show is also proud to team up with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) to help grow the future generation of marine experts. A proud supporter of the Annapolis Boat Shows, MTAM hosts high school students at each of the fall shows as part of their workforce development initiative to teach these young adults about the many careers within the industry. Each student is provided the opportunity to speak with experienced boating industry representatives about the current trends and endless possibilities and gain insights into the maritime world’s exciting trajectory. 

“This year’s show promises to be a truly immersive experience, featuring not only the finest powerboats on the market but also a range of interactive demonstrations and workshops with the help of our friends,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “And, let’s not forget the countless networking opportunities that will leave attendees inspired and informed.”

The Annapolis Powerboat Show is more than an event; it celebrates the boating community’s passion and dedication. It offers a platform for like-minded individuals to connect, share stories, and forge lasting connections, all while surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay’s beauty and Annapolis’s historic charm.

Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. For those looking to enhance their visit, LaVictoire Finance will host the VIP Experience at both the Annapolis Powerboat Show (October 5-8) and the Annapolis Sailboat Show (October 12-15). For more information, visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

Previous Article

Navy Football Gets The Win They Needed. Shuts Out Wagner 24-0

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu