Annapolis Boat Shows Steer Towards A Cleaner Maritime Future

As the marine industry continues to recognize the importance of environmental stewardship, the Annapolis Boat Shows proudly supports a more sustainable future by doing their part to minimize its own impact on the environment. In collaboration with Annapolis Green, the Annapolis Powerboat Show (Oct 5-8) and Annapolis Sailboat Show (Oct 12-15) will provide water refill stations around the showgrounds to discourage single-use bottles at the shows. Reusable bags provided by LaVictoire Finance will be provided at the Dock Street gate, and recycling bins will be available throughout the Show. Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, reduce the waste they generate, and recycle bottles, cans, cups and cardboard within the showgrounds.

Along with the Show’s clean initiatives is the selection of eco-friendly products, energy-efficient boats, and technologies that represent the forefront of sustainable innovation in the maritime industry that will be on display. Attendees can expect to explore premiering models such as the electric hydrofoil cruiser, the Candela C-8, at the Annapolis Powerboat Show. With a longer range and higher cruise speed than any preceding electric boat, the C-8 delivers a range of up to 577 nautical miles at 22 knots. Experience this innovative model on a test ride from the show’s Demo Dock. Also on the Demo Dock will be Flux Marine’s electric outboards onboard a Highfield Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB).

Greenline, X-Shore, and Annapolis Hybrid Marine will also be displaying electric and hybrid technology at the Annapolis Powerboat Show. Partnering with Further Customs, Annapolis Hybrid Marine will be debuting their LAGUNA Catamaran Dinghy with demos showing off its efficient ePropulsion SPIRIT 1.0 Plus electric outboard motor. X-Shore will have their high performance, all-electric powered boats on display, and Greenline will showcase their hybrid models.

Coastal Conservation Association Maryland will be in the FishTalk Fishing Spot at the Powerboat Show to share their mission with attendees, build reef balls, and present seminars on invasive species. The CCA happy hour from 4:30 – 6:30 the Friday of the Powerboat Show will be an opportunity for anglers and CCA members to meet and share fishing stories. MD’s Department of Natural Resources will also be on the scene to talk about their Clean Marina program and share tips on safety and being a more responsible boater.

“We believe in riding the waves of innovation and sustainability,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “By incorporating environmentally-friendly products into our shows and providing water refill stations and recycling, we’re not just talking the talk, we’re walking the walk. We are excited to provide these great organizations the opportunity to connect with boaters at our show to share ideas on how we can work together to protect the oceans, rivers and bays we love. “

Renowned conservation organization, Sailors for the Sea, is also working with the Annapolis Boat Shows. Known for their initiatives to unite boaters to protect the ocean, Sailors for the Sea engages, educates, and inspires fellow boaters to join their campaigns, become a green boater, and participate in a clean regatta.

“We are so excited to be working with Annapolis Boat Shows on their path to sustainability. From integrating our Clean Regattas best practices into show operations, to highlighting ocean-friendly products and services, the show has made a dedicated commitment to greener boating and healthier oceans,” said Shelley Brown, Director of Sailors for the Sea Powered by Oceana.

Attendees can help do their part before the shows even begin by:

Limiting their papertrail by purchasing tickets in advance on the Annapolis Boat Shows website.

Bringing a reusable water bottle

Bringing their own reusable bag or picking a La Victoire bag up at the gate, while they last.

Recycling any cans, bottles, or cups they use within the Show.

For more tips on greener boating, click here.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the fall shows, visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

