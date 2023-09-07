September 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 79 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Amythyst Kiah to Headline Rams Head On Stage! Effective Tips for Mastering 7th Grade Math with Worksheets Daily News Brief | September 7, 2023 Profs and Pints: Understanding Your Own Brain Efficient Home Study Techniques: Unlocking Productivity in Your Learning Space
Life In The Area

Amythyst Kiah to Headline Rams Head On Stage!

Photo Credit: Todd Roeth

After closing the book on a remarkable 2022 that saw Amythyst Kiah perform to capacity crowds across the US and Europe, she announced a new run of tour dates for spring and fall, including Annapolis, Maryland and Rams Head On Stage!

Get Tickets

In addition to her headline dates and festival appearances, she recently joined Jason Isbell, the 400 Unit, and Josh Ritter for select dates on their respective tours. In April, Kiah made her second appearance at Nashville’s storied Grand Ole Opry, and in March, she was among the performers paying tribute to pioneering musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas. 

On April 22, last year’s Pensive Pop EP, which features Kiah’s boldly reimagined renditions of Tori Amos’ “Sugar,” Green Day’s “Hitchin’ A Ride,” Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” was released on vinyl for the first time exclusively for Record Store Day. 

“One of roots music’s most promising new voices.”
Rolling Stone

Kiah spent much of 2022 on tour with her band. Highlights of the past year include a run of dates opening for The Who, a tour with rising country star Cam, and performances at festivals and prestigious venues including GlobalFEST at New York’s Lincoln Center, Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Stagecoach Festival, FreshGrass, Mountain Song Festival, FloydFest, and a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall (as a member of Our Native Daughters).

In addition to her touring schedule, Kiah is preparing to go into the recording studio to begin work on the follow-up to her critically lauded album Wary + Strange.  

Previous Article

Effective Tips for Mastering 7th Grade Math with Worksheets

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu