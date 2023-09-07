Amythyst Kiah to Headline Rams Head On Stage!

Photo Credit: Todd Roeth

After closing the book on a remarkable 2022 that saw Amythyst Kiah perform to capacity crowds across the US and Europe, she announced a new run of tour dates for spring and fall, including Annapolis, Maryland and Rams Head On Stage!

In addition to her headline dates and festival appearances, she recently joined Jason Isbell, the 400 Unit, and Josh Ritter for select dates on their respective tours. In April, Kiah made her second appearance at Nashville’s storied Grand Ole Opry, and in March, she was among the performers paying tribute to pioneering musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas.

On April 22, last year’s Pensive Pop EP, which features Kiah’s boldly reimagined renditions of Tori Amos’ “Sugar,” Green Day’s “Hitchin’ A Ride,” Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” was released on vinyl for the first time exclusively for Record Store Day.

“One of roots music’s most promising new voices.” Rolling Stone

Kiah spent much of 2022 on tour with her band. Highlights of the past year include a run of dates opening for The Who, a tour with rising country star Cam, and performances at festivals and prestigious venues including GlobalFEST at New York’s Lincoln Center, Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Stagecoach Festival, FreshGrass, Mountain Song Festival, FloydFest, and a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall (as a member of Our Native Daughters).

In addition to her touring schedule, Kiah is preparing to go into the recording studio to begin work on the follow-up to her critically lauded album Wary + Strange.

