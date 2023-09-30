September 30, 2023
Adult Grief Support Programs Scheduled

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting this fall. Groups will meet in person at locations in Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince George’s counties, as well as virtually.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

  • Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet as follows:
    • North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6.
    • Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.
    • Chesapeake Life Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
    • Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19.
  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. The cost is $10 per session. It will meet on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

  • SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday,Oct. 2 at the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following group will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed.

Except for drop-in groups, registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.   

