A Thousand Bicycles Expected on County Roads on Sunday

The ninth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Century Ride will be held this Sunday, October 1st. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police, Recreation & Parks, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30, and 15-mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo and Family Fun Safari Ride at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30-mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65-mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more.

County Executive Steuart Pittman will be riding with the Anne Arundel County Police Team and said, “the Lifeline 100 exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and nonprofits, and I urge citizens of all ages and abilities to come join us for this award-winning event at Kinder Farm Park.” All proceeds will be donated to county nonprofit organizations, including the Crisis Response System, Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“Bike AAA”), Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails, and Friends of Kinder Farm Park. In 2021, registration was capped at 1,000 cyclists, and over $33,000 was raised for non-profits. More than $300,000 has been raised for local non-profits since the 2014 launch. Details about the event can be found at www.lifeline100.com. The inaugural 2014 Lifeline 100 Century Ride received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015, won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year.

Motorists are advised to be aware of greater numbers of cyclists on the roads, especially in the morning through Annapolis and Bay Ridge, in South County (Edgewater, Galesville, Harwood) mid/late morning, then proceeding through Davidsonville, Crownsville, Crofton, and Gambrills as they make their way towards BWI Airport where they continue riding on trails. There will be no road closures, but certain crossings may have police supervision. Under Maryland law, drivers are required to give cyclists at least three feet of space while passing when it is safe to do so. Drivers are reminded that texting and handheld phones are illegal and dangerous, especially to cyclists. A car drifting only slightly to the right is enough to hurt or kill a cyclist legally riding on the road. Drivers should be especially cautious at crossings. In 2021, a new Maryland Vulnerable Road User Law went into effect, which raises the penalties for drivers who injure or kill lawful road users outside of vehicles, including pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users, motorcyclists and others. Participating and other cyclists on the road are reminded that they are required to obey all traffic laws, including stop signs and red lights, and they should ride in a predictable manner and give hand signals prior to turning or changing lanes. A good summary of laws and safety tips for drivers and cyclists can be found at the Maryland SHA website: https://www.roads.maryland.gov/mdotsha/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=709.

B&A Trail users are advised of a greater number of cyclists on Sunday and reminded of safety rules. Cyclists should obey the 15 MPH limit and pass cautiously in single file while always announcing and using extra care in congested areas. Walkers and runners should stay to the right, not use earbuds in both ears, stay alert, and look before stopping or turning around.

Online registration for the Lifeline100 ride is open at www.lifeline100.com/register through Sunday morning or until the 1,000 cap is reached. Early packet pickup is available at the Kinder Farm Park Visitor Center on Saturday, September 30, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, starting at 6:15 AM on event day, Sunday, October 1. The Family Fun Safari Ride, 1:30 – 3:30 pm, is for parents and children comfortable riding a 2-wheel bike for 3 miles on paved park trails. Details are available at www.lifeline100.com/rodeo

