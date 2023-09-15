September 15, 2023
A Bull & Oyster Roast? Yes, Please!

The Brick Companies Bull & Oyster Roast is back!

On Saturday, September 30 – from 3pm – 6 pm, head up to Pasadena for a great time!

Atlantic Marina on the Patapsco (2010 Knollview Avenue Pasadena, MD 21122) will host the event to benefit the Arundel Rivers Federation.

Cost: $80 per person/$600 for a table of eight(8)

If you need an excuse to party, here’s a good one…. Party with a purpose at the TBC Bull & Oyster Roast.

  • Features: Unlimited pit beef, turkey, oysters, sides, beer, and wine
  • Entertainment: Live music by Michael Kocher, raffles, games, and more

Sponsorships are available! Celebrate community and party for a cause.

Link to learn more and purchase tickets and sponsorships, https://www.thebrickcompanies.com/bull-and-oyster-roast-2023

The Social Impact of Chat Lines: How They Enrich Lives and Foster Connections

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

