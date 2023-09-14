14th Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Race is Scheduled for September 9th and 10th

The Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Race will continue its exciting tradition of showcasing the history and elegance of classically designed wooden sailboats during the weekend of September 9-10, 2023.

This fun gathering of wooden sailboats is not only a beautiful spectacle, but it also provides an informal opportunity for wooden sailboat enthusiasts to come together and compete in a low-key race against other wooden sailboats. The race is open to sailing vessels designed before 1970 with an overall length on deck of less than sixty-five (65) feet, and whose hull is built primarily of wood.

“This race is truly a lot of fun and we encourage anyone with a wooden sailboat (which meets the race criteria) to register. No race experience is required. For many of the racers, this is the only event they compete in because they’re not professional racers. What the race gives them though is an opportunity to show off their boat, get advice from other wooden sailboat owners, and have a great time out on the water with their families, friends, and pets,” said Marie Museler, former Race Organizer.

The race will take place on Sunday, September 10 at 11:00am on the Severn River at the entrance to Annapolis Harbor (*weather permitting). The course is a pursuit style race meaning that the slowest boats will start first followed by the fastest, and the winner of each class will be determined by the length of time it took for them to complete the course.

Since its inception, the race had been hosted by the National Sailing Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Chesapeake Traditional Sailing Association (CTSA). However, after the Sailing Hall of Fame moved to Newport, Rhode Island, the race organizers joined forces with the Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) who warmly welcomed them.

Past participating boats have ranged in size from 8-feet to 65-feet and come from as far as Canada and Australia. To register, interested parties can go to the Eastport Yacht Club’s official notice board for the race at www.eastportyc.org/classic. Those who register on or before August 22, 2023 are eligible for an “early bird” registration fee of $60. All other entries received after August 23, will be charged an $80 fee. Registration closes on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Further details can be found in the Notice of Race on EYC’s website.

Be sure to check the race’s official Facebook page for the latest race announcements, stories, photos from past races, and more: https://www.facebook.com/classicwoodensailboatrace.

If you are interested in participating in the race but do not own or have access to a classic wooden sailboat, the Schooner Woodwinds once again invite you to participate aboard their boats which will be racing in the “Spirit of Tradition Class.” Tickets prices include a 3.5 hour cruise, bagged lunch, soft drinks, bottled water, and tax. There will also be a cash bar available that will include a selection of craft beer and wine. For more information about the Schooner Woodwinds’ Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous & Race Cruise and/or to purchase tickets, please call 410-263-7837 or go to https://www.schoonerwoodwind.com.

