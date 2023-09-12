September 20, 2023
Local News

12-Year-Old Crofton Bicyclist In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Pickup

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash that sent a 12-year-old Crofton boy to a regional trauma center after being struck by a pickup truck early yesterday evening.

On September 19, 2023, at approximately 6:25 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive for a pickup truck and bicyclist crash.

Two children on bicycles were crossing Johns Hopkins Road from Nantucket Drive when one of them was struck by a 1992 Ford F-150 pickup truck operated by a 59-year-old Odenton man. The pickup was traveling eastbound on Johns Hopkins Road. 

The injured bicyclist was transported by a Maryland State Police Helicopter to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene. He was not injured. The other bicyclist was not injured.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

